Muscat: Khimji Ramdas Air Conditioning & Appliances, a division of Khimji Ramdas Infrastructure, has been recognized as the Top Performer of the Year by Kelon, a globally renowned brand. This prestigious accolade highlights the company’s exceptional sales performance, deep market expertise, and dedication to advancing Kelon’s footprint in Oman’s home appliances sector.

Commenting on this win, Mr. Hitesh Akarte, COO of the KR Infrastructure cluster, stated, “This recognition goes beyond an award—it is a reflection of our vision to build sustainable partnerships and deliver innovative solutions that resonate with market needs. At KR Infrastructure, we are deeply committed to meeting consumer demands. Our technology is well suited for modern-day life, and we firmly believe that this partnership with Kelon will enable us to better serve our consumer needs. We believe that true success is not only measured in numbers but in the strength of the relationships we forge, the expertise we cultivate, and the trust we establish with our customers and partners.”

Mr. Sunil Vishnu, General Manager of the KR AC & Appliances Division, stated, “By aligning our strategies with Kelon’s commitment to innovation and quality, we have created a strong foundation for sustained growth. Looking ahead, we aim to further elevate customer experiences, introduce smarter product solutions, and expand Kelon’s presence across Oman. Kelon’s success in Oman is underpinned by its commitment to ‘fit-for-purpose’ products—solutions that combine affordability, performance, and reliability. This customer-centric approach is further reinforced by our industry-leading after-sales service, ensuring seamless support and long-term product satisfaction.”

Over the past four years, KR AC & Appliances and Kelon have built a strong strategic alliance, leading to the sale of over 120,000 units in Oman. This growth has been fueled by Kelon’s diverse product portfolio, which spans three key categories—Air Conditioning, Laundry, and Cooling—each designed to meet varied consumer needs.

In Air Conditioning, Kelon offers an extensive range, including window-type, wall-mounted split, cassette, and ducted units, catering to different residential and commercial requirements. The Laundry segment features front-load, top-load, and twin-tub washing machines in multiple capacities, providing versatile solutions for households of all sizes. The Cooling category includes refrigerators, chest freezers, and beverage coolers, engineered for efficiency and durability across various sizes and storage configurations.

Another key factor in Kelon’s rapid market penetration has been KR AC & Appliances’ investment in specialized training programs and skill development initiatives. Recently, the division conducted a series of product training sessions in Sohar and Muscat, designed for dealers, modern trade partners, and KR AC & Appliances sales teams. These interactive workshops reinforced technical expertise, product knowledge, and service excellence, empowering partners with the necessary tools to enhance customer engagement and sales performance.

Since partnering with KR AC & Appliances, Kelon has witnessed exceptional growth, solidifying its reputation as a household name synonymous with quality and efficiency. The brand’s continued expansion is a testament to KR AC & Appliances’ market foresight, robust distribution network, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.