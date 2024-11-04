Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced its continued partnership with the Future 100 Initiative, reaffirming its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and start-ups in the United Arab Emirates within emerging economic sectors. Khalifa Fund will participate in the joint initiative between the Ministry of Economy and the Office of Government Development and the Future as a community partner for the second consecutive year. The Fund will nominate 30 promising companies from its member base to join the initiative, which aims to accelerate start-ups and scale-ups making a promising contribution to the UAE’s future economic sectors.

The second edition of the Future 100 Initiative was successfully launched during the Investopia 2024 Event in February and is currently accepting nominations through future100.ae to identify and support the top 100 startups and emerging companies operating in new economy sectors within the UAE. These sectors encompass a wide range of innovative fields, including space technology, edtech, advanced industries, agritech, biotech, creative industries, cybersecurity, fintech, foodtech, healthtech, and many more.

Mrs. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of the Khalifa Fund, emphasized the significance of this partnership: “Through our involvement in the '100 Companies of the Future' initiative, the Khalifa Fund aims to extend a vital bridge for promising businesses in the UAE, facilitating access to essential resources and providing the necessary support for expansion and growth. This initiative presents a valuable opportunity for our members to amplify the visibility of their projects, connect with industry leaders, and promote their innovative solutions and brands on a global scale.”

Al Nasri added: The initiative reflects the UAE’s progressive stance towards nurturing future-focused sectors. By supporting these companies, we cultivate a dynamic and thriving future economy ecosystem, solidifying the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and attracting even more investment. This aligns with Khalifa Fund’s mission to empower start-ups in future economy sectors to achieve sustainable growth and success within a proactive, innovative ecosystem rooted in a knowledge-based economy, in line with national economic goals.

Khalifa Fund invites its members with thriving companies based in the UAE, within the future industries or future technologies sectors, to submit their applications by visiting the website future100.ae. It is worth noting that applications are open to new companies as well as those that participated in the previous year.

Future 100 aims to accelerate the growth of promising UAE ‘Future Economy’ SMEs, encourage investment in future-focused companies within the UAE, and strengthen the nation’s position as a hub for start-ups and scale-ups. Additionally, it seeks to support the continued sustainable growth of the ‘Future Economy’ ecosystem, providing a robust foundation for long-term economic progress.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi by instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cameron Hurrion

KBS Strategies

cameron@kbsstrategies.com