Kerzner International Holdings Limited (“Kerzner”) is pleased to announce the signing of SIRO Brickell, Miami, the first SIRO hotel and branded residences in the United States. Slated to open in 2030, the property will anchor Miami’s vibrant Brickell district - a dynamic hub where business, culture, and wellness converge - marking a bold new chapter for the SIRO brand.

This milestone follows the successful debut of SIRO One Za’abeel in Dubai (February 2024) and SIRO Boka Place in Montenegro (May 2025). It marks the fourth project in a growing global pipeline, joining SIRO Palmilla in Los Cabos (2027), SIRO Olaya in Riyadh (2028), and SIRO Roponghi, in Tokyo (2029), accelerating Kerzner's global expansion and reinforcing SIRO's mission to redefine hospitality through fitness, recovery, and purpose-driven living.

“Kerzner has been defined by its entrepreneurial spirit and a drive to continuously innovate the hospitality landscape. SIRO is our disruptor brand; designed to meet the evolving demands of a new generation of travellers who prioritise wellbeing, performance and purpose.” says Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International. “SIRO is on a rapid global trajectory, strategically targeting the world’s most dynamic cities, and Miami is the perfect stage for that.”

SIRO Brickell, Miami is set in the city’s intersection of downtown Miami where business, leisure and culture meet. One of Miami’s most picturesque walkable neighbourhoods, the hotel is centrally located near happening restaurants, rooftop lounges, art galleries, designer boutiques, and the Biscayne Bay. Located a short 15-minute drive from the airport, the hotel will feature up to 180 rooms and suites, 350 SIRO Homes, and a state-of-the-art Fitness Lab and Recovery Lab, all housed within the mixed-use building. SIRO Homes, first unveiled within SIRO Boka Place, embody the brand narrative of better living with a strong community and intelligent home integration.

President of Real Estate for Kerzner International, Juan Aguilar says, “Miami represents a pivotal milestone for the growth of SIRO, and Brickell is the natural choice for our first SIRO U.S. location, as one of the most exciting real estate markets in the world. With SIRO Brickell, Miami, we are not just building a hotel, we are shaping a new destination that blends hospitality, branded residences and wellness facilities into one integrated experience, setting a new standard for urban living.”

To bring this project to life, Kerzner has worked with Miami-based 13th Floor Investments and Forse Holdings as its local development partners, leveraging the team’s expertise to deliver a landmark mixed-use project. “Brickell has become one of the world’s leading global destinations,” said Arnaud Karsenti, Managing Principal of 13th Floor Investments. “This makes it the ideal location to launch SIRO's flagship project in the U.S., where we are confident it will resonate deeply with the market.”

As both business and leisure travellers continue to prioritise their wellbeing whilst on the road, SIRO’s pillars of fitness, recovery, nutrition, sleep, and mindfulness, with a community-driven ethos, not only meet real need, but position the brand as a blueprint for better living.

Kerzner's U.S. expansion continues with the upcoming launch of One&Only Moonlight Basin Resort and Private Homes in Montana this November, and a new property underway in Hudson Valley, New York - underscoring the company's commitment to innovation, immersive experiences, and a bold reimagining of the future of hospitality.

SIRO (pronounced ‘sigh-row’) is a disruptive hospitality brand from Kerzner International, created to meet the needs of modern travellers who prioritise health and wellbeing. Rooted in five key pillars – fitness, nutrition, sleep, recovery and mindfulness – SIRO offers a holistic wellness experience that supports guests in maintaining their routines while on the road.

Each SIRO hotel features purpose-built accommodations designed to optimise sleep and reduce jetlag, world-class fitness facilities, specialised recovery treatments, customisable nutrition and a dedicated team of in-house specialists to guide and coach guests throughout their stay. The experience is supportive and welcoming, tailored to each individual’s goals—making SIRO a one-stop destination for those seeking balance and flexibility while travelling.

SIRO is currently open in Porto Montenegro and Dubai, with new destinations set to launch in Los Cabos, Riyadh and Tokyo, expanding its global footprint and commitment to wellness-focused hospitality.

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and hospitality experiences. Kerzner’s flagship brand Atlantis includes Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences, both in Dubai, as well as Atlantis, Sanya in China. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Greece, Montenegro, Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda and the USA. Kerzner’s disruptive hospitality brand, SIRO, was created to meet the needs of modern travellers who prioritise health and wellbeing. SIRO is currently open in Montenegro and Dubai, with new destinations set to launch in Riyadh, Los Cabos and Tokyo, expanding its global footprint and commitment to wellness-focused hospitality. Rare Finds, a collection of resorts that celebrates the essence of a place and authentic, soulful experiences, launched in February 2023 with the re-opening of Bab Al Shams in Dubai.

About 13th Floor Investments:

Founded in 2008, 13th Floor Investments is a boutique real estate investment, management, and development firm based in Miami, Florida. With a geographic focus on Florida and the Southeast U.S., 13th Floor has managed $5.5 billion in real property, with over 60 investments to date across residential, commercial, multifamily, industrial, value-add, and development projects with a geographic focus on Florida and the Southeast U.S. With a reputation for creative structuring and deal-making, the firm invests in value-add and opportunistic transactions on behalf of individual and institutional investors

About Forse Holdings:

Forse Holdings is a South Florida-based real estate development and consulting firm, founded by Ian Ludmir, with over two decades of established presence in the market. The firm specializes in identifying, evaluating, and executing high-impact real estate opportunities across the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. With a consistent track record in the structuring, entitlement, financing, and delivery of multi-billion-dollar projects, Forse Holdings combines strategic insight with deep industry expertise. Under the leadership of Ian Ludmir, the firm remains committed to driving long-term value and shaping the built environment throughout South Florida.