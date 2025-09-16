Kuwait City – Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, China’s on-demand delivery giant, has officially launched in Kuwait, introducing a smarter, more affordable, and more reliable way for people to order their favorite meals. Starting today, all new users in Kuwait will receive 50% off their first order and enjoy free delivery on orders, with every delivery backed by Keeta’s advanced on-time promise.

Following successful launches in Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, Kuwait represents the latest milestone in Keeta’s regional journey. With one of the highest online food delivery penetrations in the GCC and consumers who set high standards for quality, speed, and innovation, Kuwait is a natural step for the brand. Backed by Meituan’s global scale, powering over 150 million peak daily orders and serving more than 770 million users worldwide, Keeta combines proven technology with a focus on enhancing local experiences. The result is a service that is customer-first, shaped by continuous improvement based on user feedback.

The launch signals Keeta’s entry into one of the region’s most dynamic food delivery landscapes, where consumers expect variety, quality, and speed. With the Keeta app, users can explore menus from a wide variety of restaurants, including beloved Kuwaiti kitchens, popular cafés such as Naif Chicken, Deboned, Ananas and Shrimpy and well-known international names, while enjoying a seamless ordering experience designed for precision and ease.

“Launching in Kuwait is a milestone we are incredibly proud of,” said Max Qiu, General Manager of Keeta Kuwait. “Kuwait blends rich traditions with a forward-looking appetite for innovation. Our approach is user-centric: we act on what matters to customers, making everyday life easier with a service they can trust. This is the start of a long-term partnership with customers, restaurants, and delivery partners.”

Keeta’s strategy in Kuwait is built around creating value for the entire ecosystem. Restaurants and SMEs benefit from faster onboarding, advanced digital tools, and transparent terms that support growth without spending any marketing fees on the platform. Delivery partners are supported with income guarantees during the launch phase, alongside recruitment incentives and training programs. Collaborations with established logistics providers strengthen stability and ensure timely service across the market.

The company is committed to Kuwait Vision 2035, contributing to digital transformation and the maturity of the food delivery ecosystem. By combining Meituan’s global expertise with a deep respect for Kuwait’s market dynamics, Keeta aims to set a new benchmark in delivery: good service, wide selection, and the promise to “save it right.”

For additional information about Keeta, download the Keeta app from the App Store or Google Play.

About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.