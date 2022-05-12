Dubai, UAE – JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announces the opening of JW Marriott Hotel Istanbul Marmara Sea. Surrounded by the tranquil Sea of Marmara, the new luxury hotel offers guests a transformative and elevated stay to nourish the mind, body and spirit within Istanbul’s serene Atakoy district.

"JW Marriott combines a legacy of extraordinary hospitality with a refreshing commitment to mindfulness and wellbeing that resonates so deeply with today’s global traveller,” said Bruce Rohr, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. “JW Marriott Hotel Istanbul Marmara Sea embodies this holistic approach to the guest experience from its JW Garden where organic herbs are harvested for use by the culinary team, to its robust fitness and wellness classes and introspective, intentional design. We know these principles will be the perfect complement to this breathtaking location.”

Inspiring Design

Styled by London-based firm KCA International, the hotel’s aesthetic draws inspiration from Turkey’s vibrant textures and marries them with the JW Marriott brand’s serene sensibility. The lobby has a unique flying carpet art installation that pays homage to traditional Turkish crafts with a contemporary twist. Signature bespoke lighting by the artist Khuan Chew found throughout the hotel showcases a modern interpretation of Turkish culture. From tranquillity pools in the lobby to tucked-away garden spaces, opportunity awaits around every corner for guests to escape in a moment of calm reflection.

“With breathtaking views and exhilarating activities for travel enthusiasts, JW Marriott Hotel Istanbul Marmara Sea is ideal for guests seeking to enjoy meaningful moments as they explore this historic destination,” said Candice D’Cruz, Vice President - Luxury Brands, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. "As with all JW Marriott hotels, mindfulness and connection to place are thoughtfully woven into the hotel’s nature-focused design, as well as through the hotel’s holistic programming and wellness offerings.”

The hotel’s 204 guest rooms and suites are thoughtfully situated within 17 floors and are as spacious as they are sumptuous. Most offer balconies facing the Marmara Sea and Istanbul skyline, and all feature marble bathrooms with large soaking tubs, rain shower heads, flat-screen TVs, and separate working and living areas. Smart lighting lulls guests to sleep at night or gently wakes them in the morning. The hotel’s suites offer expansive, contemporary living rooms and dedicated kitchen areas. The Signature and Presidential suites boast terrace jacuzzis and BOSE® music systems in the living room. The Presidential suite also features a private gym and an additional indoor jacuzzi with awe-inspiring views of the Marmara Sea. All executive room guests, as well as Marriott Bonvoy® Platinum, Titanium and Ambassador Elite members, can enjoy access to the exclusive Executive Lounge which offers complimentary breakfast in the morning and a selection of cocktails, snacks and desserts throughout the day.

Distinct Culinary Experiences

JW Marriott Hotel Istanbul Marmara Sea provides a myriad of culinary options, giving guests and residents the chance to create meaningful connections over memorable dining experiences. Open all day, Ceres serves Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Southeast Asian and fusion dishes, with a seafood reflective of the hotel’s waterfront front location. From lavish Sunday brunches to fun activities for keeping younger guests entertained, the family-friendly destination also features a brick oven centrepiece for baking fresh breads and delectable pizzas. The outdoor terrace offers live cooking stations and open kitchens.

Guests can take in scenic views of the Marmara Sea while enjoying afternoon tea and refreshing cocktails alongside sweet and savoury bites at The Pearl. The Vitola Lounge offers a chic ambiance, cigars, light dishes and curated cocktails, while Spa Lounge provides the perfect daytime escape. This relaxing eatery showcases airy tones and warm sunshine is complemented by a plethora of lush greenery and offers a menu of fresh juices and healthy snacks. Sail Bar is set around the hotel’s outdoor infinity pool offering delicious appetizers and cocktails accompanied by live music and the Mediterranean breeze. Following the success of his restaurants in Las Vegas, Paris, Dubai and London, celebrated Michelin-Starred Chef Akira Back will introduce his innovative Japanese cuisine to Turkey this June at JW Marriott Hotel Istanbul Marmara Sea.

The hotel presents a farm-to-table program anchored by JW Garden, a bespoke organic and herb botanic garden, featuring tomatoes, mint, parsley, rocket, rosemary, olives, local greens and more. This freshly grown produce is used throughout the hotel’s dining venues.

A Haven for Holistic Wellbeing

Every aspect of JW Marriott Hotel Istanbul Marmara Sea is designed with guests’ wellbeing in mind. Serene Spaces for quiet reflection are hidden among natural surroundings designed to promote thoughtful, meditative experiences, as these secluded locations encourage guests to ground themselves and savour the moment.

Those looking for a unique atmosphere to nourish the body and mind can indulge in a range of signature treatments in the elegantly designed La Vallée SPA, a flagship location for the prestigious Swiss beauty line in Turkey. The serene oasis invites visitors to experience eight treatment rooms, an exclusive VIP treatment room, private jacuzzi and wellbeing packages. The hotel also features indoor and outdoor infinity pools, a children’s pool and contemporary Turkish hammams.

The hotel’s state-of-the-art La Vallee Fitness and Wellness Centre features Technogym equipment, while programming includes yoga sessions, breathwork training and a variety of fitness classes including spinning on the outdoor terrace. Guests of all ages will enjoy family friendly experiences such as sailing classes, luxury excursions and walking tours.

Ideal Destination for Events and Celebrations

With its spectacular location and magnificent sea views, the hotel provides a spectacular setting to host any corporate occasion, lavish wedding or social functions. Certified event planners are on hand to assist with event execution, with over 2,150 square-metres of event space, eight meeting rooms, high-end visual facilities, 600-person ballroom with an external entrance and bridal room and a 24-hour business centre. Catering options for events are plentiful, ranging from light refreshments to full banquet menus.

Weddings at JW Marriott Hotel Istanbul Marmara Sea will include the elegant ballroom with a picturesque backdrop of the Marmara Sea – the only ballroom in Istanbul with sun terrace access, a bridal suite connected to the main venue and the option of having a menu created by acclaimed chef Akira Back.

Explore the City’s Sights

JW Marriott Hotel Istanbul Marmara Sea sits in the charming and tranquil Atakoy district, just a short drive to the enthralling metropolis of Istanbul. The hotel is ideally located near the wondrous sights of the city including Hagia Sophia, Topkapı Palace, Galata Port, Dolmabahce Palace, Taksim Square and Istanbul Aquarium.

Guests can enjoy retail therapy without having to leave the grounds as the complex is home to 11 high-end boutiques including a bespoke tailor Milimetrik, an antique emporium, Vakko and a designer jewellery store. Endless shopping experiences are also available nearby at A Plus, Galleria and Carousel.

The hotel is a 45-minute drive from Istanbul International Airport, and is also close to Istanbul Ataturk Airport, which offers access to private jets.

For more information and reservations, please click here.

-Ends-

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard “J.W.” Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travellers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Georgie Noble

Director

Consumer PR, EMEA

Marriott International

Georgie.Noble@marriott.com