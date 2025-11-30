Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), participated in Dubai Airshow 2025, one of the world’s leading aviation events. The exhibition was held from 17 to 21 November at Dubai World Central – Dubai Airshow Site in UAE.

This year’s Airshow brought together over 148,000 attendees from across the aviation sector and featured more than 1,500 exhibitors, including airlines, lessors, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, and leading industry experts. The event also hosted more than 450 global thought leaders who shared insights on the future of aviation.

Joramco’s booth included innovative platforms to discover Joramco and Joramco Academy’s facilities & offerings using interactive tools to connect and engage with existing partners and clients from around the world and keep them up to date with our recent updates. Over the course of five days, the company showcased its world-class maintenance capabilities, technical expertise, and commitment to excellence.

The event also marked the signing of several new partnerships, further expanding Joramco’s global network. These included collaborations with SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, and Global Aviation, a leading Iraqi airline.

In addition, Joramco renewed and expanded several long-standing agreements with major international partners, including Emirates, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates and Air Cairo, Egypt’s hybrid national airline.

During Dubai Airshow, Joramco served as the Gold Sponsor of the MRO Conference. As part of the on-stage program, Mr. Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer – DAE Engineering, delivered a key session titled “Building Tomorrow’s Workforce: Aligning MRO Training and Capacity with Future Aviation Demand.” Where he highlighted how Joramco Academy is preparing the next generation of skilled aviation professionals through advanced training, innovative learning pathways, and scalable capacity-building initiatives designed to meet the evolving demands of the global MRO sector.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Fraser Currie, said, “Our presence at the Dubai Airshow 2025 highlights Joramco’s strategic role in shaping the future of aircraft maintenance across the region and beyond. We are strengthening partnerships that not only enhance operational efficiency but also drive innovation and sustainability in MRO services.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

