Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed an agreement with MNG Airlines, one of Türkiye’s leading cargo airlines, extending their longstanding maintenance partnership.

As part of the agreement, Joramco will carry out a C-check of MNG Airlines’ A330 aircraft. This extended partnership takes the two parties’ relationship to the next level, highlighting Joramco’s position as a leading MRO partner in the region.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, DAE Engineering, said, “Our continued partnership with MNG Airlines reflects the confidence our clients place in Joramco. We are committed to delivering world-class MRO services and to deepening this collaboration as we grow together.”

Mehmet Eyigurbuz, Technical Director at MNG Airlines, said,

“We highly value our longstanding partnership with Joramco, which has consistently demonstrated professionalism and technical excellence. This extension marks another important step in strengthening our collaboration, ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability for our fleet.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).