Oversubscribed response to the 223 limited edition branded residences launched

Over 80% of investors interest comes from expatriate residents and overseas buyers, underscoring the UAE’s continued dominance as a hub for branded luxury living

Dubai, UAE – Mantra Properties’ latest ultra-luxury development, Jacob & Co Residences, in collaboration with the iconic watch and jewelry brand Jacob & Co, has achieved a record-breaking milestone, registering over AED 300 million in sales within just 12 hours of its launch. The remarkable response marks a historic moment for Al Marjan Island, setting a new benchmark as the fastest-selling project on the island to date.

The exclusive AED 400 million branded development witnessed an overwhelming demand from investors and high-net-worth individuals, underscoring the UAE’s continued dominance as a hub for branded luxury living. Over 80% of investors’ interest came from expatriate residents and international buyers, highlighting the region’s global appeal for high-end real estate investments.

Speaking at the launch, Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, commented, “I would like to congratulate the teams at Mantra Properties and Jacob & Co for such a successful launch of the Jacob&Co Residences on Al Marjan Island. A project of this stature truly reflects our vision to bring the best of global luxury brands into Ras Al Khaimah’s thriving lifestyle landscape. This project will not only elevate the island’s appeal but also redefine what modern luxury living means in this region and we wish all stakeholders continued success in Al Marjan Island and beyond.”

Commenting on the milestone, Ankit Gupta, Managing Director of Mantra Properties, added, “This milestone represents the culmination of Mantra’s two-decade legacy of design excellence and innovation. Jacob & Co Residences is not merely a development, it’s a statement of craftsmanship, ambition, and vision. The unprecedented response we’ve received reinforces the demand for curated luxury experiences that combine artistry, architecture, and aspiration. We’re proud to deliver a project that redefines luxury living in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Designed as a symbol of elegance and artistry, Jacob & Co Residences will comprise 223 limited-edition residences featuring a curated selection of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from AED 1.01 million. The project is slated for handover in Q4 2027, and promises an exclusive lifestyle that merges high design, wellness, and experiential luxury.

Set against the scenic waterfront of Al Marjan Island, Jacob & Co Residences embodies the spirit of “an address for life’s finest hours” through its meticulously designed spaces and exceptional J&Co branded amenities that include:

The Wellness Club @ J&Co – featuring a rooftop fitness club, yoga deck, sauna, and zen garden for holistic well-being.

The Pool Club @ J&Co – an elegant sanctuary with an infinity pool, pool bar, and in-pool cabanas overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

The Observatory @ J&Co – a sophisticated rooftop retreat offering a viewing deck, residents’ lounge, golf simulator, and outdoor cucina.

Family Zone – featuring a kids’ pool, lazy pool, and glass boom pool designed for leisure and connection.

24/7 concierge, security, and Wi-Fi-enabled common areas, ensuring comfort, convenience, and privacy for every resident.

Building on that sentiment, Mr. Jacob Arabo, Founder & Chairman of Jacob & Co, said,"Just as each Jacob & Co timepiece tells a unique story of artistry and innovation, Jacob & Co Residences on Al Marjan Island will narrate a new chapter in luxury living. We have infused this project with the same dedication to perfection that defines our watches and jewelry. Each of these 223 residences are a masterpiece in its own right, where every resident will experience the Jacob & Co philosophy of turning beauty and craftsmanship into reality."

This launch represents a continuation of both brands’ regional vision. For Mantra Properties, it reinforces its strategic expansion across the UAE, with five upcoming projects planned over the next three years expected to bring a portfolio of AED 1.3 billion to market. For Jacob & Co, it marks another milestone in the brand’s growing portfolio of residential developments, following successful ventures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT MARJAN

Marjan is the master developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island, aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban, and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations for the emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

About Mantra Properties

Founded in 2007, Mantra Properties is a design-first real estate developer headquartered in Pune, India. With a legacy of over 12 million sq. ft. delivered and under development, Mantra is known for innovative architecture, timely delivery, and a people-first approach. The brand is now bringing its distinct vision to the UAE, with a strategic focus on ultra-luxury developments across key locations.

About Jacob & Co

Jacob & Co. is an independent global luxury brand specializing in high jewelry and watchmaking that is “Inspired by the Impossible.” Founded by Jacob Arabo in New York City, it has remained fully family-owned and operated since 1986.

Its use of the rarest gems, especially of color, and expertise in the highest level of technical innovation have made Jacob & Co. a modern reference in avant-garde design. The brand is celebrated for its never-before-seen complications such as the Astronomia and Billionaire models, which stand at the pinnacle of the intersection between horology and high jewelry.

Jacob & Co. maintains prestigious global partnerships and continues to be a powerful and recognizable presence in pop culture. The brand is headquartered in New York City and distributed internationally with 130 locations across 46 countries.