The agreement aims to expand the use of intelligent robots to facilitate sorting and processing operations and support the digital transformation strategy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: "IQ Robotics , the pioneering leader in AI-driven, fully automated logistics solutions, announced inking a milestone agreement with "Saudi Post Corporation | SPL" and "ALkhereiji Group" in the field of digital transformation and robotics. This agreement aims to support the ambitious expansion of "Saudi Post Corporation | SPL" in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The transformation project includes the deployment of 200 advanced robots to assist in facilitating the processing of orders and sorting operations across various channels to increase customer satisfaction. The SPL sorting center, equipped with intelligent robotics technology, will be the largest robotic sorting center deployment in the Middle East.

Mr. Fadi Amoudi, CEO of "IQ Robotics", said: "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Saudi Post Corporation | SPL, as we embark on our exceptional journey to establish the center of excellence in Riyadh, with the aim of meeting the increasing demand for digital transformation in the Kingdom . “This strategic initiative aligns seamlessly with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) and Saudi Vision 2030.”

The new agreement highlights the growing demand for digital transformation in the logistics services and supply chain sectors across the region.

On this occasion, Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, confirmed that "Saudi Post Corporation | SPL" is committed to achieving the objectives of the national strategy for transport and logistics services, to make the Kingdom a global logistics platform. In this context, it continues to digitize its postal and logistics services, through the latest applications of artificial intelligence, where the agreement targets the deployment of 200 robots to facilitate sorting and processing operations, which in turn contribute to supporting the supply chain system and enabling the growth of the logistics sector in the Kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

On his part, Mr. Abdulaziz bin Abdul Karim Alkhereiji , Chairman of " Alkhereiji Group", confirmed that at Alkhereiji Trading and Electronics Company, we always strive to keep up with technology and employ it in a way that suits the aspirations of our customers. This project is one of the qualitative leaps that employed technology in a modern and distinctive way to serve the sorting operations at “Saudi Post Corporation | SPL ‘. We are confident that this project will be seamless and increase the efficiency of operations to a higher level that aligns with SPL's future directions and will become the core for similar projects in the near future, God willing.

As a leader in supply chain solutions, IQ Robotics remains at the forefront, ensuring that companies like "Saudi Post Corporation | SPL", achieve excellence, in order to be exceptionally positioned to capture opportunities in emerging markets.

About "IQ Holding":

IQ is a leading LogTech enabler, revolutionising the MENA region’s e-commerce landscape. IQ’s trio of businesses namely IQ Fulfillment, IQ Robotics & IQ Hybrid aim to be the first in the region to offer and leverage the latest logistics technologies powered by Robotics and AI to offer cutting-edge customised, cost-efficient logistics solutions, bolstering supply chain capabilities and fostering exponential growth across e-commerce businesses, regardless of their size or scale. WWW.IQHOLDING.COM

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Fadi Amoudi

f.amoudi@iqrobotics.com