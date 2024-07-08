According to the report, 80% of consumers in MENAT are influenced to purchase after watching TikTok content, and more than half make unplanned purchases.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ipsos, the leading market research company in MENA, released its ‘TikTok Made Me’ report outlining the platform's impact on consumer behaviour across various industries and its active role in influencing purchase decision. The report highlights impact across the MENAT region, particularly in the travel, entertainment, food & beverage, and automotive sectors.

To empower brands with insights into the latest preferences of the TikTok community and support them in shaping their marketing strategies, the report unpacks the interplay between entertainment, creativity, and relatability. It showcases how TikTok serves as a catalyst for inspiration, discovery, and action, thus offering valuable guidance for brands seeking to connect with their audience in meaningful ways.

The ripple effect of TikTok's influence extends across industries, with 80% of MENAT consumers influenced to make purchases after exposure to TikTok content. TikTok users were found to exhibit a high level of receptivity to branded content, viewing ads as engaging, creator-led, relevant, and informative. These sentiments are reshaping consumer behaviour, with over half of users making initially unplanned purchases after encountering videos or sponsored content on the platform. From discovery to decisions, the TikTok Made Me report showcases how TikTok accompanies consumers throughout the purchase journey, offering an experience that creates authentic connections and builds credibility and trust.

“'TikTok Made Me' Research shows that TikTok significantly impacts consumer decisions," said Panicos Ioannides, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos in GCC. "It's more than just entertainment; it's a powerful tool driving actions, shaping preferences, and boosting purchases. Brands using these insights can connect with their audience in unique and meaningful ways."

In MENAT, TikTok's influence is particularly pronounced across various verticals:

Travel: 1 in 2 users in MENAT saw travel-related videos on TikTok in the last six months, reporting that comments and recommendations from creators shaping their travel plans.

The ‘TikTok Made Me’ report sheds light on how the platform influences consumer behaviour across various industries in the MENAT region. It underlines how TikTok is a platform where entertainment meets discovery, inspiration turns to action, and browsing becomes buying.

