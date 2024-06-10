Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Galleria Al Maryah Island Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination is thrilled to announce the launch of G-Quest, an innovative augmented reality (AR) experience designed to transform guests’ visits into captivating digital adventures. G-Quest introduces a new way to explore, engage and earn rewards at The Galleria.

G-Quest can be accessed through any smart phone by scanning QR codes placed across the destination, transforming guests' phones into gateways to a world of digital innovation. Augmenting the physical experience in The Galleria with digital technology, G-Quest adds a fun new layer and a way to earn rewards as a result.

By playing the games and earning tokens guests can enter the monthly draw to win up to AED 10,000 in gift cards. There are 3 tiers: silver, gold and platinum. Guests who earn enough tokens for silver status can enter the draw for a AED 1,500 gift card, gold users have a chance to win AED 5,000 and platinum status users could win AED 10,000. The best part, earning tokens is free.

Once a guest has enough tokens to earn a status, they will remain at that status and can enter subsequent monthly prize draws. In this way, G-Quest rewards those who enjoy the experience of The Galleria and ensures everyone at every status level has an equal chance of winning in the monthly draw.

The Digital Passport

G-Quest has launched with its first experience, The Galleria’s Digital Passport. As guests’ journey through The Galleria, they can collect stamps and earn tokens by entering any shop, restaurant or entertainment centre and completing the augmented reality (AR) experience in-store. The more stores visited the more stamps and tokens guests can earn, elevating their status to silver, gold and then platinum, where they will be eligible for the top monthly prize of AED 10,000.

More games an AR experiences will be released soon, giving guests new and fun ways to earn tokens and rewards. Stay tuned for exciting additions that will make visits even more memorable, coming soon.

The Galleria VIP Pass

Guests can also avail of exclusive offers available only to The Galleria VIP Pass holders. Now available online at www.thegalleria.ae, guests can register or login by selecting “The Galleria VIP Pass” in the dropdown menu. There they can see their card, book services like mobility scooters, wheelchairs and baby strollers, and report an item lost or found.

Just show your VIP Pass card at participating retailers to avail of exclusive discounts and offers in-store across shopping, dining and entertainment at The Galleria.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island please visit www.thegalleria.ae or follow @TheGalleriaUAE.

