The latest IntercityHotel opens with 96 units and innovative features including a fresh food and beverage concept: The Breakery

Muscat, Oman – The opening of the vibrant IntercityHotel Bawshar in Muscat marks Deutsche Hospitality’s fourth IntercityHotel branded property in the Sultanate of Oman, and the sixth IntercityHotel branded property in the Middle East. Situated in close proximity to the Mall of Oman, the hotel opening was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with distinguished VIPs and stakeholders. IntercityHotel Bawshar Muscat boasts 96 cozy guest rooms and state-of-the-art amenities that offer business and leisure travelers an urban and lively experience.

CityNest: Locally inspired private refuge

IntercityHotel Bawshar Muscat redefines comfort and style, seamlessly blending modernity with Oman's rich heritage. Adorning the new CityNest design concept, each room category is designed with large floor-to-ceiling windows for abundant natural light, while the décor connects travelers to Oman’s local heritage. The hotel offers four room categories: the Deluxe Suite, Accessible King Room, Standard Twin Room, and Standard King Room. It caters to discerning travelers alike, offering scenic views of Sultan Qaboos Mosque, state-of-the-art amenities including fully equipped kitchenettes in the Deluxe Suites and more.

CitySquare: The place to work, meet, eat and relax

The hotel also offers guests smart food and beverage (F&B) offerings in the property’s vibrant CitySquare - a dynamic space for meeting, working, and enjoyment. Whether a business or leisure traveler, IntercityHotel Bawshar Muscat promises a unique stay with a perfect blend of modernity and convenience.

The Breakery: New innovative F&B concept offering German bakery delights

IntercityHotel Bawshar Muscat will feature the innovative food and beverage concept “The Breakery” where lively urban energy meets the IntercityHotel brand’s German roots. Guests can immerse themselves in the welcoming aroma of homemade and freshly baked delights to go for those on the move or to stay for those who want to take a break at the hotel. From contemporary designs and service to culinary offerings inspired by German tradition: Every detail is meticulously crafted to provide guests with an experience that encompasses flavor, health, and modernity. Elevating the dining experience, The Gourmet House - the all-day-dining restaurant - presents a fusion of international delicacies and Omani cuisine.

Siegfried Nierhaus, Vice President Middle East, Africa, India and Tunisia at Deutsche Hospitality says: “At Deutsche Hospitality, our commitment to innovation and guest-centric design takes center stage, offering a seamless blend of the next generation of IntercityHotels and cutting-edge technology. Focusing on the evolving needs of our discerning guests, IntercityHotels embody a harmonious fusion of young and fresh aesthetics and unparalleled functionality. As part of our planned growth strategy and the successful opening of the Press Release

IntercityHotels in Salalah, Nizwa and Muscat, we are thrilled to introduce the fourth IntercityHotel branded hotel in the Sultanate of Oman, marking a significant milestone as we continue to grow our presence across the Middle East. We look forward to welcoming guests to a new era of hospitality, where the future meets comfort, redefining their travel experience at IntercityHotels.”

State-of-the-art wellness and meeting facilities

IntercityHotel Bawshar Muscat seamlessly caters to the diverse needs of travelers. The rooftop pool bar - Pentapool Bar - provides the ideal retreat for both easy-going and active travelers and boasts stunning Muscat mountain views, a tailored light menu and a refreshing beverage selection to unwind and recharge. Guests can also enjoy a relaxing day in the sun at the rooftop swimming pool and invigorating gym. The dynamic hotel provides the ideal destination for business travelers and corporate events with five modern meeting rooms equipped for seminars, training sessions and events, providing flexibility with easily separable spaces.

IntercityHotel Bawshar Muscat is an energetic haven for adventurers, explorers and business travelers seeking hidden gems, seamlessly connecting the city’s key attractions. Located in the upscale district of Bawshar in Muscat, the vibrant and urban hotel is located just 600 meters from the famed Mall of Oman and within a convenient ten-minute drive to Muscat International Airport, the Royal Opera House and the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.

For more information and bookings visit www.hrewards.com.

About Deutsche Hospitality

Setting standards since more than 90 years: Deutsche Hospitality delivers outstanding hospitality in over 130 hotels in Europe, Asia and Africa. Eight distinctive brands, ranging from economy to luxury are unified under H Rewards, both seamless booking platform and loyalty program for more than 200 million loyalty members internationally. Deutsche Hospitality is part of Asian-based H World, one of the biggest and fastest-growing hotel groups in the world with a focus on digitization, technology and innovation. Visit deutschehospitality.com for more information.

Press contact:

Justin Froes

E-mail: justin.f@qcomms.ae