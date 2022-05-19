Awarded for campaigns with major brands including McDonalds and Knorr

Dubai, UAE— InMobi, a leading provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies that help businesses fuel growth, was awarded Tech Enabler of the Year for the third consecutive awards ceremony and won across multiple categories at the MMA Smarties Awards for the MENA region.

“This has been another fantastic year for InMobi and the wins at the MMA MENA Smarties validate this,” says Jessica Moini, Commercial Director META, InMobi Advertising Platform. “We are thrilled that our client and agency partners have the recognition they deserve for some of the most innovative, industry-first campaigns.”

Knorr, McDonalds, stc pay, Shahid and Almarai were among the winning campaigns, in collaboration with InMobi’s platform. In addition to Tech Enabler of the Year, InMobi won six category awards in the following campaign categories:

Brand Experience: InMobi Proves the Value of Mobile Branding for Unilever’s Knorr – SILVER

Brand Experience: InMobi Helps McDonald’s See Engagement Rate 182% Above Benchmarks – SILVER

Lead Generation: stc pay and UM MENAT / InMobi – The year banking changed forever in KSA – SILVER

mCommerce: stc pay and UM MENAT / InMobi – The year banking changed forever in KSA – SILVER

Consumer Promotion: InMobi Delivers New Subscribers for Streaming Platform Shahid, in a Post-IDFA Setting – BRONZE

Video Advertising: InMobi and Spark Foundry Garner Nearly 3 Million Impressions on In-App Ads for Almarai – BRONZE

About InMobi

InMobi is a leading provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies that help fuel growth for industries around the world. The company’s end-to-end advertising software platform, connected content and commerce experiences activate audiences, drive real connections, and diversify revenue for businesses globally. With deep expertise and unique reach in mobile, InMobi is a trusted and transparent technology partner for marketers, content creators and businesses of all kinds. Incorporated in Singapore, InMobi maintains a large presence in San Francisco, London, and Bangalore and has operations in New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Delhi, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, Tokyo, and Dubai. To learn more, visit inmobi.com.

Press Contact: Please contact Lisa George, Iris Public Relations, Dubai, UAE. E-mail: Lisa@irispr.net.