Cityscape Qatar organisers partner with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) to host Qatar Real Estate Forum and Cityscape 2024, featuring top developers, insightful discussions and exclusive networking opportunities

Doha, Qatar – Cityscape Qatar, the premier real estate event, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), to host an exceptional edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum and Cityscape 2024. Held under the patronage of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the event is set to take place on 13-15 October 2024 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

The MoU, signed this past Sunday by Chris Speller, Vice President of Informa Tharawat, and HE Khalid bin Ahmad Al Obaidli, Chairman of Aqarat, marks a significant advancement in Qatar’s real estate sector. HE Khalid bin Ahmad Al Obaidli highlighted how strategic decisions and infrastructure investments have fueled growth, enhancing the sector's economic impact. He stated, “This MoU represents our commitment to fostering a more dynamic and transparent real estate market, further cementing Qatar's status as a global investment destination. It is more than just a commercial agreement; it is an open invitation to investors worldwide to join us in shaping a future brimming with opportunities.”

Remarking on the occasion, Chris Speller said, “Signing of this MoU with Aqarat is in response to the growing demand in Qatar’s real estate sector. Through this partnership, we aim to create a streamlined pathway for investors to capitalise on the lucrative investment opportunities within the real estate projects.” He further stated, “Qatar's world-class infrastructure is not just a source of inspiration, it also elevates the country's standing as a prime destination for investors.”

Cityscape Qatar 2024, cohosted with the 2nd Qatar Real Estate Forum, is expected to attract a global audience of over 10,000 anticipated visitors, featuring a diverse lineup of exhibitors, such as Qetaifan Projects – Cityscape Qatar’s Platinum Sponsor, Qatar Sothebys, Capstone Property, Epitome Real Estate, Bin Al Sheikh Holding. Attendees will engage with industry leaders, explore innovative projects and gain valuable insights into the latest market trends.

Qatar’s real estate sector continues to be a cornerstone of the country’s economy, supported by a stable economic environment and progressive regulatory policies. As outlined in the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, real estate is key to creating a world-class investment climate and diversifying the national economy. This MoU further cements Qatar’s position as a global hub for real estate investment, offering both reliable returns and long-term value creation.

To register for Cityscape Qatar, please visit: Cityscape Qatar Registration.

-Ends-

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

Abuzar Iqbal, PR Manager, MUSE: abuzar.iqbal@the-muse.co

About Cityscape Qatar:

Cityscape Qatar is the country's leading real estate event, bringing together industry professionals, investors, and homebuyers to explore the latest developments and trends in the real estate market. With a legacy spanning 12 years, the event features a wide range of exhibitors, including top developers and service providers, and offers valuable networking opportunities, insightful discussions, and a showcase of premier properties. Cityscape Qatar is an essential platform for those looking to invest in Qatar's dynamic real estate sector, providing a comprehensive view of market opportunities and innovations.