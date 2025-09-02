Senior automotive executive, Dan Balmer, to drive next phase of growth

INEOS Automotive opens new Middle East and Africa head office in Dubai

Dubai – INEOS Automotive has hit a major milestone in the Middle East, delivering its 1,000th Grenadier 4X4 – just over two years after launching in the region. The rugged British-designed off-roader has quickly gained traction with adventurers, professionals, and off-road enthusiasts alike.

REGIONAL INVESTMENT AND EXPANSION

Building on its fast-growing global footprint, INEOS Automotive is making a bold move and expanding operations across the Middle East and Africa. Leading this next chapter is newly appointed Head of Region, Dan Balmer – a highly accomplished executive with a CV that spans top roles at BMW, Aston Martin, Lotus, and Rolls-Royce.

Balmer will be based in INEOS Automotive’s brand-new regional headquarters in the Arenco Tower in Dubai’s Media City, where a growing team – including relocated staff from the UK – will drive sales, marketing, aftersales, and the dealer network.

With a strong existing footprint across six countries and seven dealer sites, the company is now gearing up to expand further across the GCC and break into new Middle Eastern and African markets. “The 1,000th Grenadier delivery signifies that drivers across the region are embracing what we’ve built,” said Lynn Calder, CEO of INEOS Automotive. “We’re backing that enthusiasm with serious investment: a new regional HQ, a growing team, and an exciting leader in Dan Balmer, who’s ready to take things to the next level.”

INDUSTRY HEAVYWEIGHT AT THE HELM

Newly appointed regional chief, Dan Balmer, brings deep global expertise and local insight to the role. Having previously led teams in major markets for some of the world’s most prestigious automotive brands, he’s now focused on growing INEOS Automotive’s presence and partnerships throughout the region.

“Hitting this milestone delivery is just the beginning,” said Balmer. “The Middle East and Africa offer huge potential, and I’m thrilled to lead our efforts here – from expanding into new markets to delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Balmer started his automotive career as an apprentice design technician, and progressed through the ranks at BMW and Rolls-Royce. His first regional leadership appointment was as General Manager Asia Pacific for Rolls-Royce from 2012. Joining Aston Martin in 2014, Balmer led several regional offices, latterly as President of UK, Middle East & Africa. And at Lotus from 2021, he saw success as President and CEO of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and most recently held the position of President and CEO of Lotus Cars Europe.

Contact details:

Sarah Pelling

Head of PR

ABOUT INEOS AUTOMOTIVE

In 2017, INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for an uncompromising 4X4 engineered for modern day compliance and reliability. INEOS Automotive Limited was formed and a senior team of automotive professionals assembled to bring the vision to reality with a fresh perspective of 4X4 development and manufacturing.

In 2022 the INEOS Grenadier was launched: a truly global 4X4 built from the ground up that combines rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigour. The Grenadier provides best-in-class off-road capability, durability, and reliability with the modern comfort and refinement customers expect wherever they are in the world. In 2023 a double-cab pick-up variant of the Grenadier was launched called the Quartermaster.

INEOS Automotive is a subsidiary of INEOS (www.ineos.com), a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products. It employs 26,000 people across 36 businesses, with a production network spanning 194 sites in 29 countries. From paints to plastics, textiles to technology, medicines to mobile phones, materials manufactured by INEOS enhance almost every aspect of modern life. In 2021, INEOS had sales of $65bn. To find out more about INEOS Automotive, visit www.ineosgrenadier.com