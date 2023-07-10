RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East has announced the launch of direct flights connecting Bishkek and Osh in Kyrgyzstan and Almaty in Kazakhstan to Jeddah in addition to increasing the frequency of flights between Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan and Jeddah, in line with the partnership agreement with the Air Connectivity Program (ACP)

This strategic collaboration between flynas and ACP, established in April this year, is a significant milestone in increasing the Kingdom's tourism growth and strengthening the ties between Central Asia and Saudi Arabia. Starting on August 20th, flynas will commence direct flights from Osh, the second-largest city in Kyrgyzstan. Subsequently, on September 2nd, the leading LCC will launch flights from Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. These routes will operate with three weekly direct flights, resulting in a total of six weekly flights between the two cities.

Additionally, flynas will further strengthen connectivity between Almaty and Jeddah, with the introduction of two weekly direct flights commencing from the 2nd of September. This expansion aligns with the Saudi ecosystem's broader efforts to attract 100 million annual tourists to the Kingdom by 2030.

Starting from August 20th, visitors from Tashkent can benefit from increased options as flynas enhances its offering with an upgrade to three weekly direct flights to Jeddah, building on the success of the route's initial launch on September 14th, 2022. This milestone was made possible through the collaboration of a thriving domestic ecosystem and ACP's expertise in developing robust air routes and ensuring their resilience.

Currently, flynas operates an extensive network that spans over 70 domestic and international destinations, with a frequency of 1,500 weekly flights. Since its inception in 2007, flynas has flown over 60 million passengers. With a focus on growth, flynas aims to expand its reach even further by serving a total of 165 domestic and international destinations, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030 and contributing to the increased air connectivity within the Kingdom.

About the Air Connectivity Program

The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) was established in 2021 to increase tourism growth in Saudi Arabia by enhancing air connectivity and developing existing and prospective air routes, connecting Saudi Arabia to new destinations. ACP works at the intersection of tourism and aviation by bridging the stakeholder ecosystem to enable the National Tourism Strategy's vision and establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in tourism air connectivity.