In a major step toward more sustainable and innovative delivery solutions, VOO – a mart-in-an-app, Egypt’s leading instant delivery platform for daily essentials, announced its partnership with Blu EV, Egypt’s pioneering provider of e-mobility solutions, to launch an eco-friendly delivery system powered by smart battery-swapping electric motorcycles.

This partnership aims to redefine the concept of quick commerce in Egypt by combining advanced technology with green mobility, enhancing operational efficiency while reducing the environmental impact of traditional delivery methods.

Blu EV’s battery-swapping system allows riders to replace depleted batteries with fully charged ones in less than 60 seconds, ensuring uninterrupted delivery operations with lower running costs, reduced carbon emissions, and significantly less noise compared to conventional motorcycles.

The pilot phase began in March 2025 in Sheikh Zayed with 7 electric bikes, and expanded in June to cover El Gouna, followed by six additional zones in September. Today, the system includes over 140 Blu EV-powered electric motorcycles, which have covered more than 250,000 kilometers, saving over 25,000 kilograms of CO₂ emissions, and helping reduce noise pollution in residential areas.

Omar Abou Zaid, CEO of VOO, said: “We are proud to be among the first companies in Egypt to adopt electric delivery solutions. With this partnership, we now proudly own the largest electric delivery fleet in Egypt, continuing to lead the way as the first company to license electric motorcycles in Giza Governorate. This initiative marks an important step toward a more sustainable future, aligning perfectly with our vision to provide a fast, convenient, and environmentally friendly delivery experience.”

Rida Baalbaki, CEO of Blu EV, added; “We are delighted to collaborate with VOO to expand the use of our smart battery-swapping solutions in the delivery sector. This partnership highlights the growing role of electric mobility in supporting sustainability goals, reducing emissions and noise, and advancing Egypt’s logistics industry.”

Both companies aim to fully electrify VOO’s delivery fleet by 2026, making it Egypt’s first delivery service operating entirely on clean energy—a testament to their shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

ِAbout VOO

VOO is Egypt’s first quick commerce platform, founded in 2019 to make convenience instant. Built as a mart in an app, VOO delivers daily essentials — from ice cubes and energy drinks to groceries and late-night cravings — in minutes across Cairo, Giza, Gouna as well as North Coast during summer. With a mission to simplify everyday living and transform Egypt’s delivery industry through speed, reliability, and smart technology, VOO is also advancing sustainability by transitioning its own fleet to electric vehicles — redefining how convenience works for everyone.

About Blu EV

Blu EV is Egypt’s pioneering e-mobility solutions provider, leading the transition toward sustainable and affordable urban transportation. The company develops and operates a smart ecosystem of electric two-wheelers and battery swapping stations, allowing riders to replace depleted batteries with fully charged ones in seconds - no waiting, no downtime. Additionally, riders benefit from the reduced running costs that are inherently built into e-bikes compared to ICE-powered motorcycles.

Through its mobile app, riders can locate nearby swapping stations, monitor real-time battery availability, perform battery swaps, track their savings, and manage their swapping bundles.

Having deployed its battery swapping stations to 8 cities, Blu EV continues to expand its network and plans to cover the entirety of Egypt by the end of 2026, driving a future where mobility is green, affordable, efficient, and convenient.