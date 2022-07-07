Middle East: The IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) Student Case Competition (SCC) came to close following months of intense competition in a global final that saw regional winning teams from Europe, India, Asia Pac, and the Middle East competing at the finals hosted in Dubai this week.



Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore and Suliman S. Olayan School of Business (American University of Beirut) emerged as winners in India and the Middle East competition respectively, where Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore was also the winning team in the global grand finals, behind the first-place winners – Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.



The IMA Student Case Competition 2022 has seen dozens of teams from Europe, AsiaPac, Middle East, and India excelling over their peers in regional championships that included more than 1300 downloads, and 105 entries from 75 universities. After earning their spot in the grand finals, winning teams from around the world earned an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai where they went head-to-head to land the global title.



Hanadi Khalife, senior director of MEA & India operations at IMA said, “I congratulate all the students who participated in IMA’s Student Case Competition 2022 this year. We had a record number of students and universities vie for the title this year and are particularly proud to see the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore team emerge as the winners of this year’s competition. The winning teams demonstrated outstanding abilities, which made selecting the top winner a major challenge for the judges. We are happy to see this competition growing and becoming tougher each year; this marks an essential part of our commitment to helping prepare young students for the future by giving them the opportunity to build their strategic mindset by analyzing real business challenges faced by enterprises. IMA remains dedicated to presenting such opportunities to finance and accounting students and challenging them to put their analytical thinking to the test so they may better support the organizations they work with when the time comes."

As part of the competition, participating teams of three to five members were challenged to demonstrate their analytical skills, strategic foresight, and creativity in formulating their cases and in turn, presenting their work to a panel of management accounting experts.



Over the years, IMA has seen thousands of students from some of the top universities around the world further affirming a growing appetite amongst young aspiring future professionals looking to showcase their capabilities by taking on big business problems. For its 11th year, IMA invited eligible students from the region to solve a business case titled: “Maximizing Customer Value at the Cage.” The business case involved helping a company named The Cage, a small to medium-size business operating a futsal facility, on how to maximize the value provided to its customers by innovatively interpreting, analysing, evaluating, synthesizing, and communicating a solution.

