IHC, through its Group companies, holds a majority stake in Aldar Properties

The reaffirmation underscores IHC’s long-term confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector

Abu Dhabi, UAE – IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today reaffirmed that it does not intend to pursue the sale of its shareholding in Aldar Properties PJSC.

IHC currently holds a majority stake in Aldar Properties through its Group companies. The company emphasized that Aldar remains a strategic long-term investment within its diversified portfolio, reflecting IHC’s continued confidence in Abu Dhabi’s growing and resilient real estate sector.

Whilst IHC remains committed to its broader portfolio optimization and divestment strategy, the company confirmed that it is not selling its stake in Aldar Properties.

Aldar Properties has been at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s real estate development, driving innovation, sustainability, and urban transformation across the Emirate. As one of the region’s most influential property developers, Aldar continues to deliver exceptional value to shareholders and support the UAE’s broader economic diversification agenda.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented: “We remain committed to supporting Aldar as it continues to shape Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape and drive sustainable development across the UAE.”

This reaffirmation reflects IHC’s long-term investment philosophy and strategic focus on sectors that contribute meaningfully to national growth and diversification. The company maintains a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on value creation and sustainable expansion across its global portfolio.

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 878.5 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,400 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

Media Contacts

Simon Hailes

Managing Director, Head of Edelman Smithfield Middle East