Dubai, UAE: Invest Group Overseas (IGO), a leading investment and property development company, in partnership with Evolutions, a pioneering real estate intelligence hub in Dubai, announce the official launch of Pelagos by IGO, a new residential development in Dubai Marina. The grand reveal of Pelagos by IGO took place at Bluewaters Forum by Banyan Tree Dubai on November 12th, attracting a prestigious audience of over 600 brokers.

Pelagos by IGO presents an exclusive collection of 288 waterfront residences, featuring a diverse range of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, with unit sizes up to 1,527 square feet. The project offers multiple payment plans, including an attractive 50/50 post-handover option and a 50/50 non-post-handover option, the latter of which includes fully waived Dubai Land Department (DLD) registration fees. Pelagos by IGO is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026. For more details, visit www.pelagosbyigo.com.

Strategically positioned in Dubai Marina, this development offers residents exceptional convenience, including proximity to Dubai Marina Mall, which is just five minutes away. Pelagos by IGO also provides easy access to premium boutiques and dining options, all framed by stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. Pelagos by IGO is designed to elevate the living experience with an array of lifestyle amenities, including a fully equipped gym, swimming pool, outdoor seating area, and a multi-purpose hall.

Founded in 2004, IGO has a rich history of delivering premium real estate developments that maximize return on investment while contributing to global growth. IGO’s portfolio includes some of the most sought-after properties worldwide, reflecting their commitment to quality, excellence, and investment acumen. Their impressive track record includes notable developments such as Azura Residences on Dubai Islands, The Paragon in Downtown Dubai, and Catch Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle.

Evolutions has an impressive portfolio of successful ventures, including SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah by Roya Lifestyle Developments, Hyde Residences Dubai Hills by City View Developments, Azura Residences by IGO on Dubai Islands, as well as projects in Jumeirah Village Circle, including Sapphire 32 Residences by DAK Real Estate, Rise Residences by S&S Developments, and Roma Residences by JRP Real-Estate Developments. Evolutions has solidified its position in the real estate industry with its innovative projects and creative approaches.

About Invest Group Overseas

Invest Group Overseas is a leading investment and property development company with an extensive portfolio of delivered premium properties. We are renowned for our unrivaled ability to identify and capitalize on business opportunities in developed and emerging markets, which has seen us become one of the top investment companies in the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.igo.ae

About Evolutions

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. The company serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders, including developers, investors, brokers, and end-users. It actively supports the interests of every stakeholder, working towards creating, developing, and delivering valuable assets.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae