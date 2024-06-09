Manama, Bahrain: As part of its commitment to fostering digital innovation and advancing eServices in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) has partnered with Beyon Connect, a subsidiary of Beyon Group, to launch an enhanced eKey system. In alignment with the Information & eGovernment Authority efforts to improve the existing eKey, this partnership aims to integrate advanced features, advanced technologies, and artificial intelligence within the eKey system. The goal is to offer citizens and residents simpler, more secure, and private access to digital services, thereby enhancing their overall digital experience.

The partnership was signed by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed and Beyon Digital CEO, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa at the iGA’s premises in Muharraq in the presence of senior executives from both entities.

The partnership agreement outlines the launch of a new ekey single-sign-on system, providing users with secure and seamless digital services and identity verification. Additionally, a mobile app for the eKey will be launched and made available on the eGovernment App Store Bahrain.bh/apps as well as iOS/Android stores. The app will use facial recognition and AI technology to enhance security, streamline registration processes, and eliminate the need for in-person visits to service centres.

The enhanced eKey system will unify secure access to both public and private sector services that require digital verification, improving security and enhancing the user experience for customers.

Al Qaed stated that the partnership aligns with government directives to enhance public-private sector cooperation and invest in technology to improve government processes and service quality. He stressed that this agreement marks a crucial milestone in the Kingdom's journey toward building a comprehensive digital society.

Al Qaed highlighted the system's role in enhancing security, enabling user control of their data, and consent of sharing, knowing what is shared and when its shared, promoting transparency and enhanced user experience. He emphasized the significance of digital systems and initiatives implemented by iGA and the private sector to support the Kingdom's comprehensive digital transformation. This includes the launch of the advanced and secure "Know Your Customer" system, improving security, trust, and reliability for all users.

Beyon Digital CEO, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said, “This is a momentous occasion, and we are delighted to enter into this partnership with the iGA, to enable a national eKey system that adheres to the highest levels of efficiency and security, and will yield substantial advantages for citizens and businesses in both the public and private sector. This is an important element for a flourishing digital society, and we believe this will provide a qualitative leap forward, providing a foundation for the next generation of digital services in Bahrain.”

Beyon Connect CEO Christian Rasmussen added, “We are excited to roll out the eKey system in collaboration with the iGA to support delivery of enhanced services through a user friendly, secure platform. This project is very significant to us, and is in line with our strategy to deliver services with great innovation potential. We eagerly look forward to witnessing the pivotal changes that this will bring to help transform the range and caliber of digital services.”

The new system will be launched by the iGA and Beyon Connect by the end of 2024, following the completion of all necessary procedures. This will ensure that government entities, citizens, and private sector companies can benefit from this service.

The iGA launched the Single-sign-on eKey system in 2012 to enable secure access to eServices through the Kingdom of Bahrain's National Portal, bahrain.bh, and other digital channels, eliminating the need for repetitive personal data entry. Additionally, the system underwent regular improvements to meet international security standards and improve user experience.

