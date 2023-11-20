Apparel Group's renowned intimate apparel brand, la Vie en Rose, takes a stand in the fight against breast cancer with an inspiring initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This effort, which highlights the brand's dedication to raising awareness and supporting women across the UAE, culminates in a significant donation to Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP).. This contribution is a strong statement of la Vie en Rose's involvement in community health and wellness, particularly in supporting those affected by breast cancer.

During the month of October, recognized globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, la Vie en Rose dedicated 5% of its sales from a specially curated line of mastectomy bras towards the cause. This strategic initiative, pioneered by the Apparel Group, demonstrates the company's dedication to corporate social responsibility and its proactive approach in addressing key health issues.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, comments on the initiative, “Our mission went beyond raising funds; it was about awakening a collective consciousness towards breast cancer. By channeling a portion of our sales from la Vie en Rose to FOCP, we aim to contribute to a brighter future where support and awareness go hand in hand with combating this disease."

The initiative saw la Vie en Rose's stores across the UAE become hubs for awareness, sharing information and showing solidarity with women battling cancer. la Vie en Rose’s contribution extends to their carefully designed Muse™ bras, which cater specifically to the needs of post-mastectomy women and those with heightened sensitivity following cancer treatments.

“This initiative is a cornerstone of our ethos at la Vie en Rose and the Apparel Group – to not only be leaders in the retail sector but to also make meaningful impacts in our communities. Supporting Friends of Cancer Patients with this donation is part of our broader commitment to health, wellness, and the empowerment of women,” adds Teckchandani.

la Vie en Rose's pledge to support highlights the brand's deep-rooted belief in giving back to the society that sustains it. This initiative is one of many that Apparel Group champions as part of its social responsibility programs, striving to make a difference in the lives of people and nurturing a culture of care and support within the community.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt.

Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

About la Vie en Rose Inc.

Founded in 1985, Boutique la Vie en Rose Inc. has stood out as a Canadian leader in the lingerie and swimwear industry since its acquisition by François Roberge in 1996. Based in Montréal, the company has over 4 500 employees and 280 stores across Canada under two separate brands, la Vie en Rose and Bikini Village. La Vie en Rose focuses on providing people with high-quality and affordable undergarments, lingerie, loungewear, sleepwear, swimwear and beachwear. Bikini Village positions itself as the destination of choice for the best selection of internationally renowned branded swimwear, beachwear and accessories for women and men. Boutique la Vie en Rose Inc. is a true Canadian success story. It has been growing internationally since 2004 with the opening of nearly 400 la Vie en Rose stores in 20 countries.

About Friends of Cancer Patients

Founded in 1999 under the esteemed patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing holistic care and unwavering support to cancer patients and their families. With a vision to see a world where cancer no longer has power over our lives, FOCP advocates for health, offers financial and emotional support, and continually seeks opportunities to enhance the well-being of those affected by cancer. Through collaborative efforts and with core values centered on compassion, collaboration, leadership, and advocacy, FOCP stands as a beacon of hope, ensuring that every individual's journey with cancer is met with understanding, care, and resilience.