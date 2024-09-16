Dubai, UAE: Your gaming experiences are about to go up a level as Hyperfusion, the largest provider of AI computing capability in the GCC, has recently announced a strategic partnership with The Game Company, a pioneering force in gaming technology. Aiming to elevate gameplay for players in the region, by leveraging Hyperfusion’s latest generation GPUs from NVIDIA and advanced software suite with The Game Company’s innovative AI-powered gaming technology, the collaboration will allow gamers to enjoy near-lag-free, high-performance gameplay on any device, anytime, anywhere.

Addressing Critical Needs in Gaming Performance

One of the biggest challenges for technology companies worldwide has been access to top-tier GPUs. With this partnership, The Game Company is overcoming that obstacle, tapping into Hyperfusion’s state-of-the-art GPUs, enabling players to transition between consoles, PCs, and mobile devices while maintaining a superior gaming experience without the need for expensive gaming hardware. Together they aim to push the limits of gaming performance, playing a key role in expanding both companies' reach from the GCC to a global scale.

Osman Masud, CEO of The Game Company, said “Our proprietary ultra-low latency technology, combined with Hyperfusion’s advanced cloud infrastructure, provides gamers with the ability to play AAA titles across multiple platforms with minimal lag and near-instant responsiveness. This partnership revolutionises gaming by making high-quality gameplay accessible to everyone, no matter their device or location.”

The Game Company: AI-Driven Cloud Gaming

The Game Company is a pioneering cloud-based gaming platform, specialising in the integration of cutting-edge artificial intelligence to create immersive and dynamic gaming experiences. By combining a WEB2 application with a WEB3 wallet, the company crafts interactive worlds, with a focus on tournaments and the use of its native in-game currency, GMRT. Due to its AI-enhanced platform, The Game Company delivers no-lag game experiences, empowering users to play any game, on any device, anywhere in the world.

“With this partnership, we are breaking new ground in gaming,” said Bilal Asghar, CSO of The Game Company. “Hyperfusion’s powerful GPU capabilities are helping us deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. This collaboration is coming at a pivotal time as we prepare to launch our platform in the GCC, pushing the boundaries of performance and accessibility for gamers everywhere.”

Hyperfusion’s Unique Appeal

Offering unparalleled computing power and scalable AI solutions through the latest generation GPUs and an advanced software suite, Hyperfusion has quickly become the largest AI computing capability in the GCC region. Boasting a robust infrastructure, Hyperfusion supports innovators through every step of their AI journey by providing immediate access to cutting-edge technology, enabling seamless scalability for enterprises at any stage. As a fully private, homegrown UAE company, Hyperfusion stands out for its commitment to data sovereignty, 100% compliance with local data laws, and Tier 3 certified data centres, guaranteeing optimal speed and reliability.

Quentin Reyes, CEO of Hyperfusion, said “Our partnership with The Game Company is in line with our vision of providing immediate access to cutting-edge technology and locally stored data to empower AI-powered operations. By blending The Game Company’s platform and extensive expertise with Hyperfusion’s latest generation GPUs, we look forward to bringing a next-level gaming experience to users across the GCC.”

Together, Hyperfusion and The Game Company are not only enhancing in-game performance but also setting new standards for accessibility and innovation. By integrating cutting-edge AI technology and scalable cloud infrastructure, they are delivering a gaming experience that is faster, smoother, and more immersive than ever before.

To learn more about Hyperfusion, visit www.hyperfusion.io and to learn more about The Game Company, visit www.thegamecompany.ai or follow The Game Company on X.

About Hyperfusion

Hyperfusion is at the forefront of AI and HPC innovation in the GCC, offering unparalleled GPU-based computing power. Their infrastructure, powered by the latest NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, is designed to support large-scale AI, machine learning, and data-intensive applications, driving growth and innovation across various industries.

About The Game Company

The Game Company is a Dubai-based leader in gaming innovation, focused on delivering high-quality gaming experiences across all devices. Combining its proprietary low-latency technology with strategic partnerships, The Game Company ensures gamers can enjoy seamless, lag-free gameplay anywhere in the world.

For more information, visit www.thegamecompany.ai or follow The Game Company on X.