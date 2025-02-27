The move is set to benefit industries such as real estate, manufacturing, and retail, as both regional and global consumers increasingly opt for digital asset payments.

Dubai: In a major leap forward for digital finance, Hubpay, a leading UAE cross-border payments platform, has partnered with Aquanow, a global digital asset infrastructure provider, to introduce the UAE’s first fully regulated crypto payments facility tailored for businesses and SMEs. This collaboration will allow businesses across various sectors - including real estate, manufacturing, and general trading - to accept cryptocurrency payments securely and seamlessly alongside traditional fiat transactions.

Aquanow ME FZE is regulated by Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (“VARA”), and Hubpay is regulated by the Financial Service Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”), in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”). By leveraging the powerful partnership Hubpay's platform powered by Aquanow can offer regulated crypto payments for UAE businesses globally.

This partnership comes at a pivotal time, as the UAE cements its position as a global fintech and digital assets hub marking 42% year-on-year growth through ​​cryptocurrency transactions. By integrating Aquanow’s digital asset infrastructure with Hubpay’s regulated payment network, both local and global users can seamlessly transact in cryptocurrencies within a familiar payments environment.

Speaking on the partnership, Kevin Kilty, CEO and Founder of Hubpay added, "We are thrilled to partner with Aquanow to launch the UAE’s first fully regulated crypto payment gateway for businesses. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Hubpay as we expand our cross-border payment solutions across sectors. Stablecoins are a game-changer, combining the security of traditional currencies with the speed of digital assets. By integrating Aquanow’s infrastructure with our regulated network, we’re empowering businesses to transact seamlessly in both fiat and crypto—advancing the UAE’s agenda to drive economic diversification, foster fintech innovation, and position itself as a global hub for digital assets."

“We’re excited to collaborate with Hubpay to bring real-world utility to digital assets in the MENA region,” said Phil Sham, CEO of Aquanow. “Cryptocurrency is no longer just an investment tool. It’s a practical, efficient means of conducting high-value transactions. By integrating our technology with Hubpay’s regulated payments framework, we are removing friction from large-scale transactions for buyers, sellers, and investors alike.”

A Boost for Real Estate & SMEs

One sector which will expectedly benefit from this move is real estate, which has been experiencing unprecedented growth in the UAE, with resale property profits soaring to $16.33 billion in 2024. As demand for flexible payment solutions increases, the ability to complete property transactions using cryptocurrencies will ensure fast settlement times, reduced transaction fees, and greater financial accessibility for international buyers.

Beyond real estate, the implementation of a crypto payment gateway will enable SMEs to streamline cross-border payments, reduce transaction costs, and improve cash flow management by reducing settlement delays and minimizing currency conversion fees. This solution also allows SMEs to expand their customer base by catering to global markets that prefer digital assets.

About Aquanow

Aquanow is a leading institutional digital asset platform powering fast-growing banks, neobanks, brokerages, and payment companies. The company operates technology infrastructure and underwrites billions of dollars in monthly crypto brokerage and payment transactions. Established in 2018, Aquanow employs over 125 team members across offices worldwide. In 2024, for the second consecutive year, Aquanow was recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, achieving a four-year revenue growth rate of 3,022%. For further information on Aquanow, please visit www.aquanow.com.

In the UAE, Aquanow operates via Aquanow ME FZE, which is incorporated in Dubai World Trade Centre, under license number L-2795 and regulated by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority with license (VL/24/01/001) activities including Broker-Dealer Services, Lending and Borrowing Services and Management and Investment Services. Virtual assets come with risks, including price fluctuations and the chance of losing your investment. They aren’t covered by financial protections, so it’s important to understand these risks fully.

About Hubpay

Hubpay is the UAE’s leading FX platform, empowering businesses and expat residents with secure, efficient international payment solutions. With FX rates more competitive than traditional banks, Hubpay helps businesses save on cross-border transactions while ensuring speed and transparency. Our fully digital onboarding process makes it quick and hassle-free to get started. Offering a comprehensive suite of FX services—including cross-border payments, international and non-WPS payroll, and risk management tools like forward contracts and market orders—Hubpay is a trusted partner by businesses and individuals alike, simplifying global finance with reliability and ease.

https://wearehubpay.com/

