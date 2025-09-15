The new British curriculum all-through school is set to welcome students from FS1 to Year 8 initially, expanding to Year 13 in the coming years

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cognita, one of the world’s most diverse education groups, has announced a partnership with Nshama, the developer behind Dubai’s Town Square community, to open a new Horizon English School all-through campus from FS1 to Year 13. This expansion brings Horizon English School’s heritage as one of Dubai’s original home-grown British curriculum schools to Town Square’s growing family community, sharing its trusted ethos and outstanding education with even more families across Dubai.

In a significant milestone marking the launch of the partnership and the development of Horizon English School Town Square, David Baldwin, CEO of Cognita Middle East and Rashid Al Abbar, GM of Nshama, officially broke ground at the construction site, marking the beginning of the campus build.

Scheduled to open its doors in August 2027, Horizon English School Town Square will be a British curriculum school offering premium education for children aged 3 to 18. Located within Town Square and servicing the surrounding communities, the school will launch with classes from FS1 to Year 8 for the 2027-2028 academic year, expanding to Year 13 in the coming years.

With a proud 35-year legacy and deep-rooted community ties, Horizon English School is poised to bring its tradition of excellence, warmth and inclusive learning community to a new, welcoming community where its values and vision will continue to flourish. Having grown in step with the Emirate itself, this expansion marks an exciting new chapter for one of Dubai’s most beloved schools. The Town Square campus will build on and embody the outstanding teaching and exceptional learning outcomes of its sister school in Jumeirah, which holds ‘Outstanding’ ratings from both KHDA and BSO, and was recognised as the Happiest School in the UAE (2021-2023).

Mr. David Baldwin, CEO of Cognita Middle East said: “We are delighted to announce that Horizon English School, one of Dubai’s much-loved home-grown British curriculum schools, is opening a new campus in Town Square. This new all-through campus continues our legacy of delivering excellence in education. It will be a place where children feel they belong, are inspired to grow and supported to flourish. Town Square’s vibrant and family-friendly community makes it the perfect home for Horizon English School’s next chapter, and we look forward to welcoming our first students.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Cognita to introduce this exceptional British curriculum school to Town Square,” said Mr. Rashid Al Abbar, GM of Nshama. “This development is in line with our ongoing efforts to create integrated communities where families can enjoy a rich and balanced lifestyle, with access to top-tier education, modern amenities, and a vibrant environment.”

Horizon Town Square is set to become a landmark addition to the community, further enhancing the UAE’s educational offerings. Tuition fees will range from AED 49,000 for FS1 to AED 75,000 for Year 13. Places are available from Foundation Stage through to Year 8 for the 2027-2028 academic year. Open House events, campus previews and admissions details will be announced in due course.

About Horizon English School – Town Square

Horizon English School Town Square is non-selective, private all-through school in Dubai, offering the British curriculum to students aged 3 to 18. Opening in the 2027–2028 academic year, the school builds on Horizon’s 35-year legacy of academic excellence and inclusive education.

Designed to nurture confident, compassionate learners, the campus will provide world-class facilities, a rich curriculum, and outstanding learning opportunities across academics, sport, STEM, the arts, and beyond. As part of the Horizon English School family, the Town Square campus is united by a shared ethos of belonging, curiosity, and community, empowering every student to thrive.

About Horizon English School - Jumeirah

Horizon English School Jumeirah is a non-selective, private primary school in Dubai, offering the British curriculum to children aged between 3-11 years. Rated KHDA ‘Outstanding’, the school has been offering academic excellence for more than 35 years. Horizon English School strives to nurture independent learners and critical thinkers, with the skills to form lasting relationships with others and the ability to manage themselves in any situation. STEM, music, sport, performance, art and design, all have an integral part to play in the school’s curriculum, providing outstanding learning opportunities for each and every student in its care.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 20 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar.