Dubai, UAE – Homes 4 Life Real Estate proudly announces its recognition as the Silver Award winner in the category of "Most Supportive Return to Work Program" at the prestigious Employee Happiness Awards 2024. The event took place on June 7, 2024, at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai. Over 300 distinguished brands from a myriad of industries competed for top honors, including prominent names such as Masafi, Siemens, Marriott, Virgin Mobile, Dusit Thani, Ejadah, Fitness First, Sobha, Brands for Less Group, Hilton, Landmark Group, Schnider, and Dulsco.

Homes 4 Life Real Estate stood out as the only brokerage firm among the finalists, marking a significant milestone in the company's 16-year history in Dubai. This accolade highlights the exceptional and happy culture fostered within the organization, along with the robust support systems in place to ensure employees can thrive both personally and professionally.

The award specifically recognized Homes 4 Life Real Estate's innovative "Dear Mothers, Let's Get Back to Work" campaign. This initiative focused on empowering mothers by providing remote work training and flexible schedules, enabling them to achieve a healthy work-life balance while contributing effectively to the workplace.

Mohsin Ayub, Marketing Director of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, remarked, "Homes 4 Life Real Estate inculcates a culture that values humans more than anything else. We understand and realize how each individual can contribute towards the success of the organization, and thus here we are, in just our 16 years of operation in Dubai, we have laid the perfect platform in Real Estate where we provide the perfect platform for anyone to thrive professionally."

Kanchan Alimchandani, Manager of Business Development, added, "Now we are officially certified that we are the best place to work! Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure that we provide the best support possible to individuals, and we take special care for the new joiners to ensure they are comfortable when joining and they blend in with our culture well."

Homes 4 Life Real Estate remains dedicated to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment, consistently prioritizing the well-being and professional growth of its employees. This award serves as a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and employee satisfaction.

About Homes 4 Life Real Estate:

Founded in 2008, Homes 4 Life Real Estate has swiftly grown to become one of Dubai's leading real estate brokerage firms. The company prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service and creating a nurturing work environment that allows employees to flourish.