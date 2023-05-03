Dubai, UAE:- Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) has announced a significant addition to its portfolio of managed properties with the signing of an MOU for Corp Al Madinah Hotel. This landmark agreement, unveiled on the second day of the Arabian Travel Market 2023, marks a major milestone in the company's ongoing mission to providing exceptional travel experiences to visitors seeking the world's most exciting destinations.

HMH's brand Corp is a regional homegrown brand, specifically positioned to cater to the needs of Business - Leisure travellers in the MENA region. Dr. Abdulla bin Saud Al Sarani, the owner of Corp Al Madinah Hotel, expressed his excitement at this new collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with HMH, a company that shares our passion for providing exceptional guest experiences. This agreement marks a significant step in our commitment to offering our guests the highest standards of comfort and convenience."

Located in the revered holy city of Madinah, Corp Al Madinah Hotel is situated just 350 meters from Al Masjid an Nabawi Al Haram. This 150-key family-friendly hotel is designed to offer guests an extensive range of premium amenities, specifically curated to provide maximum comfort and convenience. Its spacious and well-appointed guest rooms are equipped with state-of-the-art air conditioning, a fully stocked minibar, and a comfortable seating area, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi access to ensure that guests stay connected throughout their stay.

Patrick Antaki, COO at HMH, expressed his enthusiasm for this new addition to the company's portfolio: "We are thrilled to welcome Corp Al Madinah Hotel to our brand. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to KSA, and we are confident that our guests will enjoy a truly exceptional experience at this world-class property."

In addition to its extensive range of premium amenities, Corp Al Madinah Hotel also features a well-equipped fitness center and an on-site restaurant. The hotel's free parking facility further adds to its overall appeal, especially for guests traveling by car. Moreover, its strategic location ensures that popular landmarks such as Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, Quba Mosque, and Masjid al-Qiblatain are all within easy walking distance, making it an ideal choice for tourists keen on exploring the city's rich cultural heritage.

HMH's latest addition to its portfolio is a testament to its unwavering commitment to providing travellers with the best possible experiences. With Corp Al Madinah Hotel, guests can rest assured that their stay in the holy city of Al Madinah will be nothing short of unforgettable.

-Ends-

About HMH

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

For more information about HMH, please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ghassan Amhaz, Media Consultant

Email: ghassan.amhaz@naddalshiba.com