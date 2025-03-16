Doha – Thirty-three high school students spent a week at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) discovering careers in medicine during the winter session of the Qatar Medical Explorer Program (QMEP).

QMEP, an immersive enrichment program offered by WCM-Q’s Office of Student Outreach & Educational Development, provides a snapshot of life as a student at WCM-Q and detailed information about careers in medicine. The program is open to grade 10 and 11 students who have demonstrated academic excellence and a particular aptitude for the sciences and mathematics.

During the weeklong program, the high school students took part in a carefully designed series of sessions designed to accurately reproduce the experiences of current WCM-Q students, with classes in biology, chemistry, anatomy, surgery, and research.

There was also a presentation on the life of a practicing physician by a member of the WCM-Q faculty, plus opportunities to meet admissions officers, icebreaker sessions, and a mock admissions interview to help the students prepare for applying to college. The students also experienced practical classes in WCM-Q’s state-of-the-art Clinical Skills and Simulation Lab, before giving an oral presentation of a research project to their peers and WCM-Q faculty on the penultimate day of the program. On the evening of final day, the high school students were invited to join current WCM-Q students, faculty and staff for International Night, which celebrates the cultural diversity of the college community.

Noha Saleh, director of premedical administration, student outreach and educational development, said: “QMEP is designed to give a very accurate impression to high school students of what life as a WCM-Q student is like and a clear understanding of what a career in science will entail. We are very happy to provide this chance for students to explore WCM-Q and we are certain that a great many of this year’s cohort left feeling very inspired about pursuing a career in medicine.”

WCM-Q also runs QMEP sessions in the summer to provide more opportunities for students to explore careers in medicine. Entry to the program is based upon academic performance and nominations from high school counselors and teachers.

Dr. Rachid Bendriss, professor of English as a second language, assistant professor of education in medicine, and associate dean for foundation, student outreach and educational development programs, said: “QMEP allows high school students with an interest in the sciences and good academic performance the chance to glimpse all that a career in medicine has to offer, as well as allowing them to explore WCM-Q’s state-of-the-art facilities and world-class levels of teaching. We hope that many of the inquisitive, intelligent and hardworking students who visited us during this session of QMEP will choose to join WCM-Q and go on to serve their communities as physicians, researchers, and educators.”

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

For more info, please contact:

Hanan Lakkis

Associate Director, Media and Publications

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

hyl2004@qatar-med.cornell.edu