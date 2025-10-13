Reaffirming its role as a pioneer in smart learning and an active contributor to the integration of future technologies in education, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) is participating in GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest technology event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13 to 17 October 2025. Through this participation, the University showcases its vision for leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape the future of higher education, in alignment with the UAE’s national strategies for digital transformation and the knowledge economy.

At the forefront of HBMSU’s presence is its groundbreaking initiative, “An AI Agent for Every Faculty Member,” officially launched on 11 September 2025 — the first of its kind in the region. The initiative marks a paradigm shift in academic operations by offering personalized, data-driven learning experiences, achieving remarkable outcomes including an 85% reduction in content-development time, a 95% decrease in faculty workload, and a 40% improvement in learner mastery levels. The initiative underscores HBMSU’s leadership in applying AI as a strategic enabler of efficiency, quality, and innovation in higher education.

The initiative aligns with the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the Education Strategy 2033, further strengthening Dubai’s and the UAE’s position as a global hub for AI-powered smart education, while redefining education as a key driver of future economies.

His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, stated: “GITEX Global is more than just a technology exhibition; it is a platform where visions and ideas converge to shape the future of humanity. Through our participation this year, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing the UAE’s national strategies in AI and education, transforming our vision into tangible initiatives that empower both educators and learners. The ‘AI Agent for Every Faculty Member’ represents a transformative leap toward a more efficient, innovative, and globally competitive learning model. At HBMSU, we believe that education remains the smartest investment in shaping the future.”

HBMSU is also showcasing a portfolio of innovative digital transformation projects, developed in collaboration with its strategic partners, that reflect its vision for integrating AI, big data analytics, and smart infrastructure into the educational ecosystem. Originating from Dubai with a global outlook, these initiatives adhere to international standards of ethics, data protection, and accessibility, supporting the UAE’s vision of building an advanced, future-ready educational system.

