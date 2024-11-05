Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University held its first meeting for the 2024/2025 academic year, chaired by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, with the attendance of esteemed board members. The meeting discussed initiatives aimed at enhancing performance and achieving the strategic and academic objectives of the university, focusing on developing educational programs and strengthening impactful partnerships that contribute to sustainable development, as the university witnessed an increase in the number of learners by 56% in 2024 compared to 2021.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer affirmed the Board of Trustees’ commitment to adopting the university’s initiatives to become a global leader in the fields of smart education and scientific research, promoting quality, excellence, and institutional performance, encouraging creativity and innovation in educational curricula, and enhancing its role as a driving force for a more efficient educational system to meet today’s global demands and the future's needs.

He Excellency also said, “The university continues to offer a stimulating and optimistic educational environment aligned with the UAE's vision for sustainable development, equipping learners with the knowledge and skills necessary to face future challenges.”

The meeting also reviewed several projects undertaken by the board in the past period, which included curriculum development, expanding the range of study programs, emphasizing quality and innovation as central factors in these processes. Additionally, it examined the comprehensive strategic partnership plan for the upcoming academic year, which aims to broaden collaboration with academic and research institutions locally and globally to enrich the learning experience for learners, engaging them in modern research and international best practices.

The steps taken to enhance partnerships with the private sector, considered crucial for providing training and employment opportunities for learners, were also reviewed. Furthermore, discussions included recent developments, mechanisms for enhancing institutional performance, and fostering innovation and creativity among staff and faculty members.