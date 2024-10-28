Two new savings products are on offer, Simple Saver and Smart Saver

Both plans are designed to be inclusive, customer-friendly financial solutions

Simple Saver and Smart Saver are fully digital, with no complicated paperwork to complete

Start saving from as little as AED 50 (Simple Saver)

Smart Saver offers more diversified investment strategies for more sophisticated savers

A single low annual management fee, which reduces to 0.50% as the savings grow

Dubai, UAE – In a move towards financial inclusion, HAYAH Insurance has launched two innovative digital savings products, Simple Saver and Smart Saver, designed to offer flexible, low-cost savings solutions to UAE residents. These products mark a major step forward in providing accessible financial services to individuals across all income levels, making it easier for everyone to secure their financial future.

Empowering financial growth for all, the Simple Saver and Smart Saver plans are part of HAYAH Insurance’s mission to bring inclusive, customer-friendly financial solutions to the UAE market. Both products are fully digital, allowing users to start saving and investing with minimal paperwork and complete transparency. With Simple Saver, customers can start with a modest contribution of AED 50, while Smart Saver offers more sophisticated options for those looking for a diversified investment strategy.

“We recognised that the traditional savings plans in the region were often high-cost and complex, making it difficult for the average person to access high-quality investment opportunities,” said Arvind Krishnan, Head of Wealth Management for HAYAH Insurance. “With Simple Saver and Smart Saver, we aim to break this mould by offering flexible, affordable savings solutions that give customers access to world-class asset managers and investment opportunities.”

The best part about these plans is that they are easy on the pocket. HAYAH charges a single low, annual management fees which reduces to 0.50% as the savings grow. Unlike other savings plans in the market, there are no additional fixed admin charges, allocation rates or hidden investment charges associated with both the savings plans.

Both products offer access to a wide range of funds, including BlackRock multi-asset portfolios and other top-tier global investment options. Whether clients are just starting their savings journey with Simple Saver or looking to diversify their investments with Smart Saver, they can do so with confidence and ease, knowing their savings are managed by world-renowned asset managers.

Smart Saver caters to customers looking for a more active investment approach, offering greater flexibility and higher contribution levels, while Simple Saver focuses on simplicity and ease of use, making it perfect for first-time savers or those looking for a hands-off investment experience.

One of the key differentiators of both Simple Saver and Smart Saver is the seamless, fully digital experience they provide. Customers can sign up online in minutes, with a streamlined documentation process and transparent investment tracking. The intuitive platform allows users to monitor their portfolios in real-time, adjust contributions, and make informed decisions about their financial future.

“Simple Saver and Smart Saver are designed to fit into the fast-paced lives of our customers,” said Mohamed Seghir, CEO of HAYAH Insurance. “We’ve built a platform that offers a state-of-the-art user experience, giving customers the tools they need to manage their investments with ease, confidence, and complete transparency.”

As financial inclusion becomes a key priority in the UAE, both products are positioned to be at the forefront of this movement. With a customer-first approach, low-cost investment options, and access to top-tier global funds, these products are set to transform the savings landscape in the region.

HAYAH Insurance continues to innovate in the financial services space, driven by the belief that everyone, regardless of income level, should have the opportunity to grow their wealth and secure their future. Through these new offerings, HAYAH aims to empower individuals across the UAE to take control of their financial destinies.

About HAYAH Insurance Company:

HAYAH Insurance Company is a leading digital-first life insurance and financial services provider in the UAE. Committed to enhancing financial security and well-being, HAYAH offers a wide range of innovative and customer-centric insurance solutions tailored to the needs of both individuals and businesses. Leveraging advanced technology, HAYAH ensures that its products are accessible, seamless, and affordable, solidifying its reputation as a trusted and respected name in the industry.