Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) welcomes learners for the fall semester of 2025, embarking on a new journey of academic knowledge, progressive skills, and innovative experiences. The new semester marks the beginning of a promising era for learners, offering them the opportunity to explore academic and professional possibilities that help them fulfil their aspirations.

This semester marks the launch of new academic programs under the recently established School of Sustainability and Green Economy, including the Bachelor of Science in Sustainability and Green Economy and the Master of Environmental Management and Sustainability. These programs highlight HBMSU’s ongoing commitment to addressing global sustainability challenges and preparing learners with the skills needed to lead in the growing green economy.

In parallel, the University is welcoming 73 new faculty members across its schools — the School of Business and Quality Management, the School of e-Education, the School of Health and Environmental Studies, and the newly launched School of Sustainability and Green Economy — further enriching HBMSU’s academic environment with diverse expertise.

On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said,

“As we begin this new year, HBMSU remains committed to upholding its pioneering position and taking the lead in transforming higher education. While every new year marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in our journey, this academic year brings a renewed vision and an updated strategy in sight. The overall framework of this strategy consists of a number of transformative projects and qualitative initiatives that are intended to help the education sector take advantage of new technologies and digital platforms, such as artificial intelligence, and to fulfil the University's goal of advancing smart education.”

The University strives to offer innovative academic programs and accredited degrees for learners as part of its forward-looking approach to higher education. HBMSU’s learning strategy is built on the pillars of lifelong learning, quality, and excellence, which is implemented through a comprehensive system of academic services that utilises the newest technology in each of its schools – SBQM, SEED, SHES, and the School of Sustainability and Green Economy.

