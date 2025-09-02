Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) continues to reinforce its position as a pioneering educational institution that provides an environment enabling learners to achieve academic excellence while accomplishing remarkable achievements across various fields. This is delivered through a flexible, technology-driven smart learning model that supports lifelong learning and places learners’ ambitions at the forefront.

Within this context, the accomplishments of champion Saeed Yahya, a Bachelor of Business and Quality Management student at the School of Business and Quality Management, stand out as an inspiring success story of this model. He was recently crowned with six gold medals at the World Police & Fire Games in the United States, achieving an impressive balance between his sporting career and his academic aspirations at HBMSU.

Champion Saeed Yahya said: “The flexible learning model offered by Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University has been a key factor in my success. It allowed me to advance in my studies with great efficiency, without creating any obstacles to my training and international participation. Thanks to flexible schedules and digital curricula, I was able to strike the perfect balance between my academic journey and my sporting ambitions.”

This achievement reflects the University’s commitment to its strategy of empowering learners through flexible learning pathways that foster future skills, support excellence and innovation in business, health sciences, e-learning, sustainability, and the green economy—enhancing the competitiveness of national talents and enabling them to continue achieving success at both local and global levels.

