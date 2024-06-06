Jubail, Saudi Arabia: Gulftainer’s KSA subsidiary, Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company (GSCCO), has announced the arrival of the first Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) cargo vessel, Grande Dakar, at Jubail Container Terminal. This operation which saw the seamless discharge of a total of 287 buses, completed in a remarkably swift turnover time, not only demonstrates GSCCO’s long-standing expertise but also highlights its commitment to driving efficiency in every aspect of cargo handling operations.

With the arrival of Grande Dakar at Jubail Container Terminal, the flawless handling of such a large-scale cargo underscores the company’s capacity to manage complex logistics with both precision and speed. “Our unwavering promise to customers is to deliver top-notch services in port operations and logistics, ensuring that their supply chains are robust and efficient, no matter where they are,” said Anas Almuhaisen, General Manager – Operations, Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company.

He added: “By successfully managing the operations of Grande Dakar, GSCCO’s ability to handle such a substantial cargo load with exceptional efficiency is a clear demonstration of our continued commitment to customer support in their supply chain.”

GSCCO’s role in facilitating logistics and enhancing the efficiency of supply chains in Saudi Arabia will further cement the regional trade landscape in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 vision, which sets new standards in trade facilitation and overall logistics performance.

About Gulftainer

Gulftainer is a leading operator of regional ports and terminals and a provider of customised supply chain and logistics solutions, based in Sharjah – UAE. Since its inception, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Container Terminal.

Over the past 50 years, it has taken great strides in expanding on its tailored trade solutions to customers by keeping them at the heart of its business and became a trusted supply chain enabler in niche markets.

Today, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals in the UAE (Sharjah Container Terminal and Khorfakkan Container Terminal), KSA (Jubail Commercial Port and Jubail Industrial Port), Iraq (Iraq Container Terminal and Umm Qasr Logistics Centre) and USA (Canaveral Cargo Terminal), along with freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiaries, Momentum Logistics and Avalon Transport.

About GSCCO

Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company, GSCCO, a subsidiary of Gulftainer, has received an extension to concession agreement along with The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), which signals a new era of collaboration to build an ambitious business strategy to tap into trade and logistics’ investment opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

