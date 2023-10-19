Post-listing investor relations plan to raise additional capital to fund ambitious NCTE growth strategy

Dubai, UAE: Gulf One Capital BSC (“Gulf One”), a Bahrain-based private equity investor, has completed the listing of its sensor technology portfolio company NCTE AG (“NCTE”) on the Munich Stock Exchange.

Listing NCTE AG marks a new chapter for the German-based developer, manufacturer, and distributor of next-generation digital sensor systems based on the physical effect of magnetostriction. Pioneers in the field of non-contact force measurement, NCTE’s patented technology makes customers’ machines more intelligent, delivering real time data to enable unprecedented levels of efficiency for end-users.

NCTE’s latest generation of smart sensors enable non-contact measurement of torque, angle, position, bending, and shear in various industries and products. Able to withstand extreme environments and conditions, the sensors have been successfully applied to a diverse range of machines including e-bikes, agricultural technologies, automation, robotics, fitness machines, mechanical and vehicle engineering, wind turbines, medical technologies, and even motorsports.

Commenting on the initial public offering, Gulf One Capital CEO, Ziyad Omar said, “The listing of NCTE on the Munich Stock Exchange represents an important milestone for Gulf One and is a testament to the company’s ability to foster innovation and growth across its portfolio. NCTE is a true leader in its field, with enormous potential as a pioneer in non-contact smart sensors across numerous markets. Its listing provides the business with a new springboard for further capital raising and continued success.”

NCTE Chairman, Günter Proepster commented, “We are delighted to enter a new era as a publicly listed company, which will provide NCTE with enormous scope for innovation, development, and market growth. Following the listing, the company is participating in various investor meetings with a view to raising additional capital to execute its ambitious growth strategy. We look forward to working with our investors and creating optimisation and end-user satisfaction for the industries we serve, revolutionising existing markets, tapping into potential ones, and delivering value to the investors who have put their faith in us.”

With more than 1 million of true and tried sensors already working for NCTE’s customers, and over 20 granted patent families in the fields of technology, manufacturing processes, and application patents, there are no limits to the potential application of NCTE’s highly durable sensors. Looking ahead, the company has set their sights on expansion in its current market segments and in the fields of power tools, aviation, and automotive service.

About Gulf One Capital B.S.C. (c) (“Gulf One”)

Gulf One Capital BSC (c) is a value-based investor in private equity and income-based opportunities, working principally with investees to develop and grow their businesses in the Middle East, Europe, and SE Asia. We manage investments in various sectors, including Water, Power, Industrial Technology, Aviation, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Mining, Healthcare, Food, and Residential Properties. Headquartered in Bahrain, Gulf One operates under a Category 1 Investment Business Firm License granted by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). For more information, go to www.gulf1capital.com

About NCTE AG

Established in 2003, NCTE specializes in pioneering next-generation non-contact torque sensor systems based on the magnetoelastic operating principle, a technology patented by the company. Its latest generation of smart sensors deliver real-time data and enable non-contact measurement of torque, angle, position, bending, and shear in various industrial sectors. In addition to the magnetostrictive principle technology, which NCTE describes as a unique selling point, the company owns more than 20 other patent families. For more information, go to www.ncte.de