Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Gulf Oil Middle East recently held its second Annual Distributor Convention at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, bringing together distributors and partners across the Middle East and CIS region. This event highlighted Gulf Oil Middle East’s dedication to fostering collaboration and growth with its partners.

Building on the success of last year's inaugural convention, this year’s second edition was themed "Together Forward", showcasing Gulf Oil Middle East's regional expansion and reinforced its dedication to its valued distribution partners, emphasising that moving forward is not just a theme, but a steadfast commitment.

Gulf distributor convention provided a comprehensive insight into Gulf’s strategic direction and regional objectives as well as the company's vision for the future. In addition, the convention facilitated numerous networking opportunities, building an atmosphere of collaboration and knowledge sharing among Gulf distributors.

Rajesh Venkat, General Manager of Gulf Oil Middle East, remarked, "Gulf Oil Middle East Distributor Convention marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards sustainable growth and strong partnerships in the region. There is increasing demand for new features in the automotive market, and Gulf Oil’s products fulfil the evolving needs of the sector with a comprehensive range of automotive and industrial lubricants.”

Gulf Oil Middle East remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering dealers and fostering a collaborative environment that contributes to mutual success. The company looks forward to continuing its momentum from 2024 and building a successful future for Gulf Oil in the region.

About Gulf Oil Middle East:

Gulf Oil Middle East Ltd (GOMEL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gulf Oil International Ltd; a part of global conglomerate Hinduja Group and was established in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, in 1986.

GOMEL manages Lubricants business in the Middle East, Levant, Afghanistan, Pakistan and CIS regions with a presence in over 20 countries. GOMEL activities comprise of Manufacturing, storage, warehousing, transportation and marketing of its extensive range of Automotive and Industrial lubricants.

Gulf Oil Middle East is the first lubricant company in the Middle East to have ISO 17025 accreditation by DAC, an internationally recognised accreditation body. It also has ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 certifications. Visit: https://me.gulfoilltd.com/en

