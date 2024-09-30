Gulf Bank Offers Customers Interest-Free Car Purchase Opportunity, Concludes Participation in the Auto World Exhibition

In its commitment to engaging with customers, Gulf Bank concluded its participation in the first edition of the Auto World Exhibition, which took place over six days from September 23 to 28, 2024 at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds.

As always, Gulf Bank remains committed to delivering exceptional banking services and tailored financing solutions across various sectors, including the automotive industry. The bank offers flexible financing options to all customers, both citizens and residents, through car dealerships across Kuwait.

The bank offers interest-free (0%) car loans of up to KD 25,000, with flexible repayment terms of up to five years. Additionally, car dealerships provide exclusive discounts in collaboration with Gulf Bank, offering up to KD 500 off when purchasing a new or certified vehicle from the exclusive dealership.

Gulf Bank offers its services six days a week, from Saturday to Thursday, with morning and evening shifts available at over 40 showrooms for new and certified cars. As an added benefit, the bank provides an exclusive complimentary service for female customers, arranging a luxury limousine with a driver to transport them and their families from home, to the dealership, for a comfortable car collection experience.

Moreover, Gulf Bank is dedicated to delivering exceptional services to all customers, helping them choose the showroom that best meets their needs while offering flexible credit terms. The bank's branches located within these showrooms prioritize customer privacy, streamline transactions, and enhance the overall banking experience, all while maintaining the highest quality standards in the industry.

The bank prioritizes customer satisfaction and is dedicated to ensuring their comfort. Employees are available at auto showrooms in various locations across Kuwait – including Al-Rai, Shuwaikh, Al-Ahmadi, Fahaheel, Al-Qurain Markets, and Al-Jahra – during both morning and evening shifts.

Gulf Bank strives to simplify banking transactions for its customers and is committed to enhancing service quality to meet their expectations. A dedicated team of Gulf Bank employees is available at the showrooms to assist with customer needs and answer inquiries, both through the Gulf Bank website and app, as well as at any branch across Kuwait.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.