Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the National Carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, honored its key corporate and travel partners in Bahrain. The event underscored Gulf Air's commitment to strengthening partnerships and recognizing the invaluable contributions of its travel and corporate partners. By celebrating the achievements of these key partners, Gulf Air reinforced its dedication to collaborative growth and providing exceptional travel experiences for its customers.

This event aligns with the airline's ongoing expansion and highlights the importance of these partnerships in achieving continued success. The awards were presented across three distinct categories: Top Corporate Sales, Top Revenue, and Top Premium Sales, based on outstanding performance and revenue generation throughout the year. The top 15 travel agents received the "Best Sales Award," while the top 7 travel agents were honored with the "Best Premium Sales Award." Additionally, five corporate partners were recognized for their significant contributions to Gulf Air's corporate sales.

Gulf Air's appreciation event served as a powerful reminder of the vital role strong partnerships play in the airline's continued success. The event not only celebrated past achievements but also laid the foundation for future collaborations and mutual growth with travel agents and corporate partners.

About Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit: www.gulfair.com

Gulf Air social media platforms:

Instagram: @gulfair

LinkedIn: Gulf Air

Twitter(×): @GulfAir

Further information, please contact:

Email: corporate.communications@gulfairgroup.bh