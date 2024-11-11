The American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) has announced an encouraging first three quarters growth in U.S. hardwood lumber exports to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to the latest data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). From January to September 2024, exports to MENA increased by 2% in volume, totaling 59,395 cubic meters, while the export value rose by 8% to reach USD 50.92 million.

Notably, the United Arab Emirates emerged as a major growth market within the MENA region. U.S. hardwood lumber exports to the UAE surged by 50% in volume, reaching 17,327 cubic meters, and increased by 56% in value to USD 14.82 million. Saudi Arabia also showed stable to modest growth, reflecting solid demand there, while some markets in the rest of the region, including Israel, Jordan, and Turkey, saw less favorable performance.

Red oak continued to be the top choice in the MENA market, comprising 56% of the total volume of lumber shipped to the region. This consistent preference highlights the appeal of red oak’s versatilility in applications such as furniture, doors and interior joinery for projects across the MENA region.

However, a slight decline was observed in veneer exports to MENA, which fell by 4% in value to USD 18.60 million. This reflects shifting market conditions and selective demand for specific wood products in the region.

In addition to the Middle East and North Africa , South Africa displayed notable gains in U.S. hardwood lumber imports. Exports to South Africa surged by 44% in volume to 11,945 cubic meters, with a corresponding 45% increase in value, reaching USD 9.59 million. Strong demand was particularly evident for white oak, ash, and red oak lumber, with red oak again comprising 56% of the total volume shipped to the South African market.

This upward trend in U.S. hardwood exports demonstrates the sustained appeal of American hardwoods in MENA and South African markets, with red oak emerging as a consistently popular choice. The resilience of these markets reflects a promising outlook for U.S. hardwoods in the global market.

“A renewed interest in U.S. hardwoods across the MENA region, especially in the UAE, is very encouraging,” said Roderick Wiles, AHEC Regional Director. “This growth underscores the trust architects, designers, and manufacturers place in American hardwoods to deliver sustainable, high-quality materials that meet modern building and design standards. We are optimistic about future opportunities as these markets continue to appreciate the versatility and environmental benefits of U.S. hardwoods.”

