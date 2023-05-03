Dubai, UAE - Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City is proud to announce its latest sustainable initiatives for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) events during Arabian Travel Market 2023. As part of the hotel's commitment to sustainable practices, they have eliminated single-use plastics, reduced paper products, and are prioritizing the use of local produce in their conference center.

The hotel has greatly minimized single-use plastics by offering eco-friendly alternatives. In-house bottling plants now refill glass water bottles, eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles. The hotel has also removed plastic packaging, opting for more sustainable options. Paper straws, water stations, and the use of crockery and cutlery further reduce the amount of plastic waste generated during events and meetings.

Additionally, the 850-capacity conference center has adopted a paper-less approach by prioritizing digital communication systems, whiteboards, and the option for delegates to forgo any paper products during their events. The hotel has also implemented a recycling program to ensure that any remaining paper products, if any, are disposed of sustainably.

In line with its commitment to supporting the local economy and reducing carbon emissions, the hotel is also prioritizing the use of locally-sourced produce in its conference center. This not only supports local farmers but also ensures that guests are served fresh and healthy food.

"As the leading 5-star business hotel and conference center in Dubai Media City, we recognize the responsibility we have to the environment and the local community," said Alfio Bernardini, General Manager, Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City. "These initiatives are just the beginning of our ongoing commitment to sustainability, and we look forward to working with our clients to create unforgettable events while minimizing our impact on the environment."

As the travel and hospitality industry works towards achieving net-zero emissions and a more sustainable future, Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City is proud to play its part. The hotel's sustainable MICE initiatives announced during Arabian Travel Market 2023 reflect their commitment to reducing their environmental impact while continuing to offer exceptional conference and event experiences. By prioritizing sustainability in their operations, the hotel is paving the way towards a greener, more sustainable future for the hospitality industry.

