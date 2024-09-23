Zug, Switzerland — Deenar ($DEEN), a gold-backed and Shariah-compliant stablecoin, is now available for purchase through Onramp Money. This listing allows users across more than 30 countries, including those in LATAM, MENA, and Africa, to buy and invest in DEEN using local fiat currencies. Deenar is backed by high-purity physical gold and offers a reliable hedge against inflation and economic instability.

This move aligns with Deenar’s listing on Osmosis DEX, known for its interoperability within the Cosmos ecosystem, which brings new liquidity and accessibility to gold investments. The combination of Onramp Money and Osmosis will provide an easier path for those traditionally underserved by financial institutions to invest in gold.

Onramp Money is a leading fiat-to-crypto service that simplifies the process of purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies using local fiat currencies. It supports over 350 tokens across multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Solana, and more. The platform has gained a reputation for its user-friendly integration, as businesses can easily incorporate crypto onramps and offramps into their services.

For emerging markets, particularly countries like Nigeria, Deenar opens opportunities in the remittance sector. The stability of the gold-backed token supports cross-border transfers and creates a more secure alternative to traditional remittance options. As stablecoins gain popularity in these regions, Deenar’s launch helps individuals maintain the value of their assets while sending money across borders with lower volatility.

Deenar stands out due to its Shariah compliance and charitable feature, where 1% of sales are donated to charity. The stablecoin is issued by Fiduciary Standard, a regulated entity based in Switzerland. This ensures the highest level of compliance and security for investors. DEEN is built on the ERC-20 protocol and compatible with HAQQ and Ethereum wallets, which makes it highly accessible across multiple platforms.

The total supply of Deenar is capped at 12,000 tokens, and transactions are managed via smart contracts on the HAQQ blockchain. The project also has fatwa approval from Shariah scholars, which means it’s a 100% halal and socially responsible asset.

“Deenar’s reliance on gold as a non-political, globally recognized asset makes it particularly appealing for investors seeking stability in unpredictable economic environments,” said Maruf Yusupov, co-founder of Deenar. “Unlike currencies tied to national economic policies, gold retains value independent of governmental actions. Therefore, it’s a safer, tangible asset in uncertain geopolitical and economic times. With DEEN tokens being redeemable for physical gold, users can access a stable, transparent, and purpose-driven digital asset, with the added assurance of ethical and secure investment options.”

These combined moves represent a significant step toward financial inclusion for those previously unable to invest in gold. Large communities, particularly in underserved markets, can now more easily invest in DEEN and participate in the growing global digital economy. This increased accessibility through stablecoins provides new opportunities for individuals to safeguard their wealth and engage in cross-border transactions.

This listing on Onramp Money marks a significant milestone for Deenar and the wider adoption of gold-backed stablecoins. "At Onramp Money, we’re committed to making crypto more accessible and practical across the globe.” said Gaurav Dahake, CEO of Onramp Money. “By integrating Deenar Gold, a stablecoin backed by gold, we’re bridging traditional and digital economies. The goal is to empower users with a secure, tangible asset for everyday transactions and cross-border payments.”

For Muslims and others looking for a stable, ethical investment tied to gold, Deenar offers a secure and accessible alternative. It can help investors avoid the volatility of traditional cryptocurrencies while maintaining the long-term value of gold. As more people turn to digital assets, gold-backed stablecoins like Deenar will play a crucial role in promoting financial inclusion and stability on a global scale.

About Deenar

Deenar is a gold-backed, Shariah-compliant stablecoin built on the HAQQ Network and ERC-20 protocols. Each DEEN token is backed 1:1 by physical gold stored in secure vaults and offers users a stable hedge against inflation. Deenar facilitates secure, transparent transactions and is redeemable for physical gold. With 1% of sales going to charity, Deenar combines ethical investment with cutting-edge blockchain technology, providing a non-political, stable digital asset. The stablecoin is issued by Fiduciary Standard, a regulated entity based in Switzerland.

