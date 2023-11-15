Cairo – GoDaddy, Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, encourages small business owners, as 2023 concludes, to reflect on the how their businesses have performed thus far. Recognizing the importance of quality products, efficient services, and customer satisfaction, businesses are urged to adapt and cater to the preferences of the digital consumer.

The GoDaddy MENA Small Business Survey 2023 reveals optimistic trends among small businesses in Egypt, with 21% intending to strengthen online marketing, 19% committed to enhancing their online presence, and notable contributions from social media channels, particularly Facebook (91%) and WhatsApp (67%), which play a significant role in generating revenue for over 20% of small businesses.

Selena Bieber, GoDaddy’s Vice President for International Markets, emphasizes the significance of adopting effective marketing strategies, establishing a strong digital identity, and enhancing online visibility: "Small businesses can thrive in the digital landscape by following the best practices outlined our tailored guide, designed to meet the evolving needs of digital consumers. GoDaddy remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge to succeed in the online marketplace."

In response to these findings, GoDaddy shares expert tips for entrepreneurs aiming to navigate the digital landscape effectively:

Create a digital identity:

Having a business website that represents your business and your products or services, along with a domain name (the website address) that relates to your business, helps to raise your visibility on the internet where digital consumers are spending time. Short and clear domain names are ideal because they are easy for customers to remember. Today, there are a variety of domain name extensions to choose from that can fit your business such as: .store, .music, .photography, in addition to .com and .com.ph. At GoDaddy you can easily find the ideal domain name and create a website integrated together.

Use social networks:

The use of social networks and your business website are complementary and can help engage with new and current customers. You can begin by using the network you already have a presence on, however you will want to evaluate the social networks where your customers engage and can be related to your business. For consistency, it can be helpful to have the same name in your business social media profiles that you have chosen as the domain for your website. The GoDaddy YouTube Channel has a series of videos that teach ways of digital marketing, prepared by experts in the field.

Sell with your own online store:

Even if you sell your products and services through social networks or on online marketplaces, it is important to also consider having your own digital store. With your own online store, attached to your website, you can have control over the shopping experience, gain knowledge about your customers, use integrated digital marketing tools and engage with loyalty strategies for your customers. Creating your own online store may seem like a challenge, yet using an online store creator like the one from GoDaddy, helps to make it possible to build one without much technical expertise, and with the ability to advertise up to 5,000 products with up to 10 images per product, and securely accepting major credit cards, Apple Pay and Google.

Produce impactful content:

The Internet is visual, and those who communicate more quickly and objectively with professional and impactful images can have an advantage. Displaying quality photos of your products with precise descriptions in social network posts can help a business stand out from the competition. To help you create content as if it had been produced by professionals there are several applications available. One of them is GoDaddy Studio, an online tool that allows you to create and choose professional and beautiful images to help tell your business story. Accompanying the images, you can also include informative and relevant content such as blogs, videos, and specialized guides, that can help consumers make better buying decisions.

Build Customer Loyalty:

In today’s competitive marketplace, building customer loyalty for your business is important for return business. Entrepreneurs need to continually stay connected with digital customers and surprise them with enchanting ways to stay engaged with your business. These can be limitless based on your imagination and your business and could include such ideas as a small gift when making a purchase, a more personalized experience, a sample of a new product, a discount coupon for a future purchase or first chance to try your latest offering. Using information collected from customers already engaged with your business to create a more personalized shopping experience can help you build customer loyalty.

Embracing a digital identity through a user-friendly website with a relevant domain name can significantly enhance online visibility and attract new audiences. Combining impactful images, strategies for creating a loyal customer base, and using social networks in conjunction with an online store can help engage customers and provide a seamless shopping experience. Incorporating integrated digital marketing tools can help you optimize an online presence, reach target audiences more effectively, and analyze customer behavior to make more informed decisions.

