KSA – As the summer season brings increased online activity, GoDaddy emphasizes the importance of maintaining strong cybersecurity measures in place. With cyber threats on the rise, protecting websites and sensitive data is essential for individuals and businesses alike.

"Summer is a time when many businesses experience heightened web traffic, making it crucial to prioritize cybersecurity protections," said Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy. "Implementing measures like installing SSL certificates on business websites, can significantly help to enhance online security by encrypting data exchanged between users and websites."

Tips for further protecting your online presence:

Update Software Regularly: Keep your operating system, website platforms, plugins, and applications up to date to help defend against potential vulnerabilities. Use Strong Passwords: Create unique passwords for each account and consider using a password manager tool for added security. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Add an extra layer of protection by requiring a second form of verification for login attempts, when available. Backup Your Data: Regularly back up your company and customer data and store it securely to help recover more quickly from potential cyber incidents. Install SSL Certificates: Protect the transmission of sensitive information by installing SSL Certificates on your website. This encrypts sensitive data and helps to ensure that it remains protected when being transmitted between servers and browsers. Educate Your Team: Ensure employees are trained in cybersecurity protections for your business, including if they are working remotely or on vacation.

Summer Safety with SSL

SSL Certificates, such as those offered by GoDaddy, can play a pivotal role in helping to protect the transmission of online transactions and helping to protect user privacy. These Certificates encrypt data transmitted between a web server and a user's browser, helping to ensure that sensitive information such as login credentials and credit card details remain protected. By displaying a padlock icon in the browser and converting HTTP to HTTPS, SSL Certificates also build trust with visitors, which can positively impact SEO rankings.

GoDaddy provides a variety of SSL Certificate options tailored to different needs:

1. Single Domain SSL Certificate: Protects sensitive data for a single domain name and website, ideal for small businesses and personal websites.

2. Wildcard SSL Certificate: Encrypts data submitted to a primary domain and all its related subdomains, suitable for businesses with multiple subdomains.

3. Multi-Domain SSL Certificate: Encrypts multiple domain names and subdomains under a single certificate, beneficial for larger organizations and e-commerce sites.

GoDaddy remains committed to empowering individuals and businesses with the tools and knowledge needed to help navigate the digital landscape safely. For more information on GoDaddy's SSL Certificates and enhancing your website's security this summer, visit https://ae.godaddy.com/web-security/ssl-certificate.