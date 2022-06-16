From Amsterdam to Jeddah, six newly reimagined properties join the iconic brand’s reinvention journey

The brand’s new design approach is built upon creating an intuitive experience with spaces to gather, relax, and work.

Dubai UAE – The transformation of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts – the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands – continues to gain momentum in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with six redesigned properties exemplifying the modernised design concept: Sheraton Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Sheraton Amsterdam Airport, Netherlands; Sheraton Frankfurt Airport, Germany; Sheraton Grand Krakow, Poland; and Sheraton Djibouti, Djibouti; Sheraton Tel Aviv, Israel. The refreshed hotels join the growing number of properties around the world displaying the brand’s design transformation, with nearly 50 hotels globally – including four other properties in EMEA – expected to be completed by year’s end.

“Following the transformation of two marque destinations in Dubai and Istanbul, a further six hotels in EMEA have entered a new chapter showcasing the brand’s new vision,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President, Premium & Select Brands, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “As Sheraton continues to inspire new journeys this year, we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy all the familiar comforts of the brand, but with fresh, contemporary updates.”

The new approach draws on the brand’s roots as a community hub with places to connect and be productive. The design balances timelessness with a fresh and modern feel, creating an environment where guests feel comfortable and at ease whether working, meeting or relaxing. Built with its global, productivity-focused guest in mind, Sheraton’s new elevated food and beverage philosophy and seamless technology integration are additional focal points of the brand’s transformation.

Sheraton Jeddah Hotel, Saudi Arabia

Jeddah’s iconic Sheraton Jeddah Hotel has been a landmark of the city’s waterfront for more than 30 years, with an exclusive location on the North Corniche, just 10-minutes’ walk from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Following a year-long renovation, Sheraton Jeddah Hotel offers 172 completely redesigned rooms and suites. From spacious 28 square meters to an expansive 138 square meter Royal Suite, each guest room is flooded with natural light featuring soft finishes and light wood tones, tools for productivity and breath-taking views of the Red Sea.

A focal space of the hotel’s transformation, the elevated and expansive lobby is reimagined as a holistic, open area. Here, all-day dining venue Thrive Café serves international and local cuisine, and the brand’s Community Tables, tech-enabled Studios, and Booths provide communal or private spaces to work and connect.

Surrounded by local attractions, the hotel is a popular leisure destination for residents and travellers with direct access to explore the Red Sea’s coral reefs either snorkelling or diving. Additional facilities include three elevated dining venues, an outdoor swimming pool, Sheraton Fitness Centre, five meeting rooms, and a ballroom with private access.

Sheraton Amsterdam Airport Hotel and Conference Centre, Netherlands

Following extensive renovations over the past year, Sheraton Amsterdam Airport Hotel and Conference Centre presents an elevated airport hotel experience. With direct access to Schiphol International Airport, the 417-room hotel is an example of the next generation of airport hotels. Bringing together design and technology, the renovation draws inspiration from the hotel’s location with the sophisticated guest rooms inspired by Dutch flower fields, grasslands, and the architecture surrounding Schiphol Airport. Refreshed guest rooms feature new tools for productivity while still retaining some of the classic Sheraton signature amenities including the renowned Sheraton Sleep Experience bed. The guest room bathrooms have also been completely redesigned with new modern walk-in showers and Sheraton bath amenities. Public spaces and amenities aimed to foster a sense of community and ignite productivity include the brand’s signature Community Tables, tech-enabled Studios, and purpose-built workspaces, found in the expansive lobby.

In line with the brand’s elevated food and beverage philosophy, all day-dining Commune Restaurant offers a vegetarian-forward menu with locally sourced ingredients, Dutch beers, and gin varieties.

Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel & Conference Centre, Germany

Elevating the traditional airport hotel experience at Germany’s busiest airport, Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel & Conference Centre has been transformed following a three-year renovation with enhancements to its premium guest rooms and suites, and Sheraton Club. A captivating new arrival experience greets guests as they walk from the airport terminal through the doors of the hotel. A new atrium bar, The Eatery, in the heart of the hotel lobby, serves up a taste of a US-inspired menu from morning to evening in a vintage-style, laid-back, and welcoming atmosphere.

Additionally, the new public spaces at the hotel feature the brand’s Community Table and Studios, and as one of the main airport hotels in Europe, the 58 meeting rooms are ideal for conferences or events of up to 1,200 people. As part of the property’s phased transformation, the exclusive Sheraton Club offers a new look, experience, and service style. The premium 275 square meters of gathering space is welcoming and transitions from morning to evening offering complimentary food and beverage.

Sheraton Grand Krakow, Poland

Located at the foot of The Royal Wawel Castle, on the banks of the Wisla River, Sheraton Grand Krakow is steps away from Wawel Cathedral and the city’s Main Market Square. The hotel’s 232 residential style rooms and suites are beautifully renovated and offer serene, bright spaces with captivating views over the city. The newly transformed lobby is located in a large central atrium, and is a contemporary take on the steel and glass pavilions found around the city. Here, the cityscape and natural world marry to create a modern interpretation of the hotel’s surroundings with a spacious internal garden and multi-function places to work, socialise, or relax. Stylish, welcoming, and open the lobby features Sheraton’s Community Tables, Studios and Booths. The hotel’s newest culinary concept, Amina, is a sophisticated place where guests can gather and enjoy Italian dishes and authentic cocktails. Additional facilities include a Sheraton Club lounge, rooftop lounge and bar, indoor pool, 24-hour fitness room, and meeting spaces.

Sheraton Djibouti, Djibouti

Located on the Plateau du Serpent in the old Diplomatic Quarter and walking distance from downtown, Sheraton Djibouti was the first international hotel to open in the capital and holds special memories for many Djiboutians who have gathered at the hotel for family occasions and cultural celebrations over the hotel’s 40-year history. The 185-guestroom hotel is the first Sheraton in Africa to debut the brand’s new vision following a multi-million-dollar investment. The new lobby serves as the heart of the guest experience featuring a refreshed and contemporary aesthetic, and new signatures such as Community Tables, Studios, and &More by Sheraton. Additional amenities include a sophisticated Sheraton Club lounge, swimming pool, private beach, 24-hour fitness room, updated meeting spaces and ballroom, and phased remodelled guestrooms and suites.

Sheraton Tel Aviv, Israel

A landmark in the city, Sheraton Tel Aviv has undergone extensive renovations to introduce the brand’s new, intuitive, and holistic design approach with places for guests to gather. The hotel features &More by Sheraton – the brand’s bar, coffee bar, market concept. Serving as an anchor of the public space, &More by Sheraton serves coffee and pastries in the morning, craft beer and cheese plates in the evening, and premium, workable grab and go food throughout the day. The new public spaces also feature the brand’s signature Community Tables, Studios and Booths.

The new Sheraton Club, on the 18th floor, is available to Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and guests who upgrade their stay. From here, guests can take in the sprawling views across the Mediterranean Sea and the city. True to the brand’s vision, the exclusive space is welcoming, stylish, and purposefully and offers complimentary breakfast, evening appetisers, and a selection of refreshments. The spacious 318 guest rooms and suites have also been fully transformed to natural light-filled spaces with a warm, residential appeal along with new tools for productivity including a height-adjustable worktable with integrated power and charging stations.

This iconic beachside hotel is a perfect destination for leisure travellers, located in the heart of the Herbert Samuel Boardwalk and overlooking the coastline. The hotel is just half an hour’s drive from Ben Gurion International Airport and within easy walking distance of the historic old town, Jaffa. Other amenities include an outdoor pool, spa, jacuzzi, and a 24-hour Sheraton Fitness Centre.

These six newly reimagined hotels join Sheraton Grand Dubai and Sheraton Istanbul Levent as transformed properties in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sheraton continues its transformation journey with the brand expecting to showcase the new modernised look later this year in France with Sheraton Nice Airport and Sheraton Bordeaux Airport, in Turkey with Sheraton Istanbul Esenyurt Hotel, and in the UAE with Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort.

To find out more about the new Sheraton experience, visit: https://sheraton.marriott.com/experience/new-sheraton.

-Ends-

Note on forward-looking statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to expected hotel renovations and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Sheraton® Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for guests to feel welcome at over 430 hotels and resorts in nearly 75 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton is currently undergoing a major brand transformation, creating a signature community experience for the next generation of travelers and locals alike at properties across the globe. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences, and upgrades to everything from public space and F&B to flexible meeting space. To learn more, visit www.sheraton.com. Stay connected to Sheraton on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Media Contacts

Claire Liddell

Consumer PR – Middle East & Africa

​​​​​​​Claire.Liddell@marriott.com