Dubai: Chess fans from around the world are listening to the historic developments in Dubai from the ongoing Global Chess League through the popular platform of Amazon Music, the official audio streaming partner of the league. The debut edition of the league is being held from June 21 and the final is scheduled for July 2.

There have been many intriguing clashes between the best players from the world of chess, including six world champions across different formats in the sport, in a never seen franchise-based league format.

The partnership between Amazon Music and the Global Chess League aims to drive the sport's popularity amongst the audio-savvy regions of the world. As part of the partnership, Amazon Music is conducting exclusive podcasts on the league. There are analysis of the most significant results on each day, providing valuable insight for the enthusiasts. Amazon Music is also showcasing audio highlights of the matches for chess lovers across India, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

Mamta Saraf, Director, Amazon Music India said, “Tech Mahindra’s Global Chess League is an intriguing concept, and the first of its kind. At Amazon Music, we resonate with the pioneering spirit of the tournament and are excited about this partnership. Music is integral to the game and how it helps players to concentrate, which we saw in the World Championship. We look forward to bringing highlights, interviews and updates from the tournament to our listeners. We look forward to building a long-term relationship and create more opportunities for engagement with chess lovers.”

Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson, Global Chess League Board said, "We are delighted that Amazon Music has partnered with the Global Chess League. In chess, audio plays a vital role, and the context of every move depends on listening to world-class commentators. With a partner like Amazon Music providing curated content for audiophiles across regions, we can achieve the objective of connecting with a wider cohort of fans through the expert voices we have onboarded for the league."

The league is also setting the standards for technological innovations in the sport of chess as Tech Mahindra and FIDE have explored innovative ways to promote the game through interactive technology-enabled platforms by leveraging next-generation technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, among others.

About Tech Mahindra Global Chess League:

The Global Chess League is the world's first and largest official franchise league of its kind, with chess players from all over the world competing in a unique joint team format. It is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra, a part of the Mahindra Group, and FIDE. The league will feature male and female chess champions competing in the same team. Playing on the popular Rapid format, the league's joint male-female teams will have the rare distinction of being a unique multiplayer team in the world of professional sports. In addition, the League will be the first ever Live televised chess event of its kind that will help offer fans a unique viewing experience. Tech Mahindra and FIDE will explore innovative ways to promote the game through interactive technology-enabled platforms by leveraging next-generation technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, among others.

For more information on Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, please visit: https://globalchessleague.com/

About Amazon Music:

Amazon Music reimagines audio listening by enabling all Prime customers to unlock ad-free music and millions of podcast episodes at no additional cost. Amazon Music provides unlimited, ad-free access to new and popular music across Android and iOS mobile devices, Desktop, Fire TV Stick, Echo, and more. It also provides free access to podcasts across genres and languages on mobile, web player and Echo devices. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to 100 million songs, ad-free and over 15 million podcast episodes as a Prime benefit at no additional cost to the annual membership of INR 1,499/- and monthly membership of INR 299/-. Amazon Music includes songs across major International and Indian music labels in over 20 languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and multiple other Indian languages. Engaging with music and podcasts has never been more natural, simple, and fun. For more information, visit www.amazon.in/amazonprimemusic or download the Amazon Music app.