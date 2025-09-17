Extends international reach with Kara Popowich as Director, Global Client Strategy

Formal launch of New Family Advisory Service for regional and international collectors

London/New York/Abu Dhabi - Leading international art advisory, Beaumont Nathan, announces international expansion with two significant appointments and an extension of their services to provide long-term, trusted, transparent support to families.

New Appointments Enhance Global Activities

This Autumn, Beaumont Nathan formally launches in the Middle East has appointed Lateefa bin Hamoodah as Regional Advisor based in Abu Dhabi. A cultural strategist and arts patron, Lateefa has been working in the UAE art world for nearly a decade. She is a patron of the Louvre Abu Dhabi and serves on the Advisory Board for the Art History and Archaeology Department at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

“As art collecting, institutional development and audience engagement grows to new levels in the region, the appointment of Lateefa will further facilitate world-leading advice to private collectors, families and institutions regarding building world-class collections,” commented Stephanie Armstrong, Managing Partner.

“The Gulf art scene is coming into a new phase of fruition and there is a lot of excitement and opportunity. And as the commercial and institutional landscape has matured, we see more individuals now stepping forward and engaging,” said Lateefa bin Hamoodah, Regional Advisor, Beaumont Nathan.

Kara Popowich also joins the firm this September as Director, Global Client Strategy, based out of New York. As the partnership supports a broader client base, Kara will work with the team to help facilitate client support. A highly regarded veteran of both Christie’s and Sotheby’s, Kara most recently served as Global Head of Client Strategic Initiatives at Sotheby’s New York.

New Family Services Advisory

During generational wealth transfer, and a shift in market values and broader taste, Beaumont Nathan is formally launching new Family Services. The team brings truly independent perspectives to those who have significant art collections as they approach intergenerational planning and long-term collection strategies. “Our approach is a combination of curatorial and commercial advice. This helps ensure that collections not only retain their relevance and value but that they continue to develop into the future” commented Wentworth Beaumont, Founding Partner.

Long-Term View of Independent, Trusted Advisors

“Tectonic shifts in our industry are underway, and the first half of 2025 brought challenges and opportunities to the fore. The recent results of the auctions, combined with the activity on the private market, show that both new and established collectors have sharpened their commercial instincts. The market is moving away from speculation and towards durability, longevity and clarity, qualities we are best placed to support with our growing operation.” said Hugo Nathan, Founding Partner, Beaumont Nathan. “And at this time of shifting forces in the art market, we see opportunity to extend our independent, bespoke and trusted way of working with clients and take a truly long-term view of our work with clients through the generations” continued Wentworth Beaumont.

The firm’s continued expansion follows the announcement of Beaumont Nathan’s partnership structure and the appointments of Emma Lasry, Martha Craig and Stephanie Armstrong.

ABOUT BEAUMONT NATHAN – INDEPENDENT ART ADVISORS

Integrity – Transparency – Connoisseurship – Leadership

Abiding by these core values, Beaumont Nathan has operated for over a decade, setting new standards for global art advisory. Beaumont Nathan has supported the formation and continuation of exceptional collections and been entrusted with some of the finest works of art to come to market in recent times. Their advice is grounded in art historical connoisseurship, a global network, market intelligence and commercial expertise.

Positioned at the intersection of the art market, they have a specialised role working with auction houses, art fairs, dealers and individuals across the world. With a culture driven by discussion and debate, they hold a strong belief in the critical importance of cognitive diversity. A broad-minded, creative team, they united by a passion for art and a deep curiosity about the market.

