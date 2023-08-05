UAE headquartered multi-business conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group was listed by Forbes Middle East in its recently released ranking of Top 100 Arab Family Businesses.

The Ghassan Aboud Group, is engaged in automotive, retail, food, healthcare, logistics, hospitality, real estate and technology businesses.

Commencing business nearly 30 years back as a modest trading company, the group has expanded into a market leading organisation with diversified interests across several key economic sectors in key markets.

The group manages several well branded businesses including the premium food and grocery retail chain Grandiose, Olive Country, Gallega Logistics, Galean Healthcare and award winning eB2B plaforms – BuyGro and BuyParts 24. Notably the group owns and operates the Crytalbrook Collection of hotels and resorts in Australia. The group’s automotive business reaches more than 100 countries, offering a comprehensive range of auto products including multi-brand vehicles, spare parts and accessories.

The Ghassan Aboud Group has also entered into two key public-private partnerships with Abu Dhabi Ports Group to establish the region’s foremost hubs in the food (Abu Dhabi Food Hub-KEZAD) and automotive (Global Auto Hub) sectors, creating full-fledged ecosystems unmatched in the industry. The projects are being developed over a total area of 7 square kms in KEZAD, UAE with an optimal multi-modal connectivity to the local and international origins and markets.

Releasing the list, Forbes Middle East noted “Saudi Arabia dominates with 33 entries and is home to four of the top 10 companies. The U.A.E. comes in close second place with 29 entries, followed by Egypt with nine, and Qatar with eight.”

Forbes ranked the family businesses based on the size and value, business activities, diversification, performance, age and number of employees amongst others.

Notably, the Ghassan Aboud Group was also listed amongst the Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for 2022.

Source : https://www.forbesmiddleeast.com/lists/top-100-arab-family-businesses-2023/