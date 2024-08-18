

Gates Developments proudly announced a record-breaking milestone, achieving over 8.7 billion EGP in sales within just the first few months of launching the Lyv Ceaser Ras El Hekma project.

MR Hassan Nasr, CEO of Gates Developments, expressed his satisfaction with the significant success the company has achieved with its first project on the North Coast in partnership with Pibic for investment, the landowner. He stated, "From the very beginning of our thinking of the 'Lyv' project, our focus was on delivering a distinguished real estate product that could compete and attract clients. This aligns with our company’s strategy to lead the real estate development industry and offer exceptional investment opportunities. The remarkable success we've achieved with sales of the 'Lyv' project on the North Coast confirms that we are on the right track towards realizing our vision of expanding the company’s real estate portfolio. This includes high-quality coastal developments, as well as integrated residential, administrative, and commercial projects, in collaboration with leading specialized companies. We are proud to be partnering with our success collaborators, Studio 5 and Prime Hospitality, to design and manage the luxurious Lyv Boutique Hotel, which will further enrich the tourism and entertainment experience.

Gates Developments has also announced the availability of 32 luxurious cabanas at Lyv Boutique Hotel, part of the Lyv project. These exclusive cabanas, designed in collaboration with Studio Five, feature unique direct sea views, offering residents the perfect blend of serene coastal living and elegant design for ultimate relaxation.

This comes as part of Gates Developments' commitment to offering exceptional real estate products that meet the needs of its clients. Following the record-breaking sales of over 8.7 billion EGP at the Lyv project, the company has launched the Esca Beach Club and opened the beach, providing a full range of leisure services. This success reflects the growing demand for this outstanding project and the strong trust that clients place in the company.

The "Lyv" project marks a new chapter for Gates Developments on the North Coast, specifically in the promising investment area of Ras El Hekma. This region has recently garnered significant attention from the Egyptian government and has become a hotspot for both local and international investors, thanks to its world-class features. Spanning 206 acres at kilometer 200 on the North Coast, the project offers a diverse range of properties, including chalets, townhouses, twin houses, and villas, with various sizes to meet the different needs of clients. Most units with stunning views of the sea and lagoon areas.

The "Lyv" project, with investments exceeding 40 billion EGP, stands out for its diverse range of residential units designed to meet various client needs. Gates Developments has demonstrated its efficiency and capability in managing and executing large-scale projects simultaneously, which has significantly strengthened customer trust and led to sales surpassing expectations. Lyv is not just a remarkable real estate investment; it also reflects the company’s commitment to leading the real estate development industry and offering exceptional investment opportunities.

Gates Developments’ strategy is based on a distinguished policy that ensures competition with leading real estate developers. The Lyv project exemplifies this with its prime location and modern designs. The project offers an ideal investment environment and numerous opportunities in the heart of the North Coast, specifically in Ras El Hekma. It features a 400-meters sandy beaches, lakes and water features covering 55,500 square meters, along with a variety of swimming pools, kids areas, a club, a gym, and a high standard promenade. Additionally, the Esca Beach Club has been opened within the project, which also includes 32 luxurious cabanas at Lyv Boutique Hotel, making it the perfect tourist destination for families and individuals seeking a unique beachfront living experience with all entertainment amenities.

Lyv the company’s expansion strategy and ambitious vision of providing comprehensive real estate investment projects in strategic locations. Gates Developments aims to achieve excellence and innovation in real estate development through its projects, setting a benchmark in the region with its green spaces, recreational, tourism, and commercial services.