Dubai – FSI, a UK-based provider of enterprise-class facilities management (FM) software, is now officially operating under the MRI Software brand to reflect the enhanced and extended solution set of the merged companies. MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions, acquired FSI in August 2021, and FSI’s widely used Concept Evolution software will be known as MRI Evolution moving forward. The combined team now provides an expanded FM offering, enabling real estate owners, operators and occupiers to improve building sustainability, data visibility, mobile connectivity, and tenant satisfaction as part of a comprehensive building and workplace management strategy.

“Integrating FSI with MRI Software strengthens both organisations’ ability to support FM teams across a range of industry sectors by delivering an enhanced, scalable technology platform to manage and maintain facilities effectively,” says James Massey, Managing Director of Facilities Management for MRI Software. “The addition of FSI’s cloud-based FM software has augmented MRI’s overall solution portfolio – particularly our extensible Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS). Together, the combined offerings further improve the company’s ability to better serve landlords, contractors and tenants, creating a single experience and better usability across all applications.”

Adding the FSI team’s expertise and solutions in computer aided facilities management (CAFM), mobile workforce enablement and smart building support to MRI’s globally recognised, scalable IWMS platform provides the industry with tools that power the entire workplace, enabling a connected, digital-first experience. In addition, FSI FM tools that support sustainability goals complement MRI’s eSight Energy reporting and analytics solutions.

FSI brings to MRI’s already comprehensive FM offering:

End-to-end data visibility and IoT connectivity that links systems from every part of a building, enabling facilities managers to centralise operational control and gain actionable insights that improve performance, proactively pre-empt costly failures and power smarter buildings;

A suite of mobile applications that allows providers to easily manage an on-the-go workforce from anywhere in the world, while also enabling occupiers to input and track service requests;

Improved sustainability and energy efficiency, empowering FM teams with the tools to accurately monitor energy consumption across properties and make data-driven adjustments that cut carbon emissions, improve equipment life expectancy and reduce costs.

“Facilities management teams are now playing a critical role in helping companies revolutionise the workplace for a fundamentally reshaped post-pandemic working world,” Massey adds. “Moving forward, we see real estate owners, occupiers and operators adopting strategic FM technologies to support smart buildings and the mobile capabilities needed for both FM providers and departments.”

FSI brings into the MRI fold more than 300 clients from around the world, including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Their combined client base spans a broad array of asset classes and industries, including retail, financial services, healthcare, education, office, government, logistics and manufacturing.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI’s open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

