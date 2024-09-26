Sharjah: Menassah Distribution Company continues its strategic efforts to support Emirati and Arab authors as well as publishers and enhance the presence of Arabic books on the global cultural stage. The distribution company is leveraging prestigious book fairs both regionally and internationally as crucial platforms to promote the latest publications from Emirati publishers within the global publishing community. This September, Menassah is participating in the Riyadh International Book Fair and the Indonesia International Book Fair.

Menassah is particularly keen on participating in the Indonesia International Book Fair, considering it a significant gateway to introduce Emirati and Arab literature to the Southeast Asian region and promote it to Indonesian audience and publishers from various countries. At its stand in the Jakarta Convention Centre from 25 to 29 September 2024, Menassah will offer visitors the chance to explore Emirati cultural products through a collection of 1,410 books, featuring 470 titles from 60 local publishers, covering a wide range of literary and scholarly fields.

In Saudi Arabia's capital, Menassah will showcase 973 selected titles from prominent publications provided by 82 Emirati publishers at its stand in the Riyadh International Book Fair. This fair, which features over 1,800 publishers from 32 countries, will display a total of 4,870 books to an audience of approximately one million visitors from across the Kingdom and beyond.

Through its participation in these two significant book fairs, Menassah aims to facilitate the marketing of Emirati publications, boost sales, and increase its market share in key regional and global book markets. This effort aligns with the company's strategic vision to be the primary source for Emirati and Arab books.